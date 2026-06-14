Michael Lands Another Box Office Thriller, As Disclosure Day Scores Its Own Big, Extraterrestrial Win

Steven Spielberg’s aliens are back in the box office, as Disclosure Day took top honors this weekend following its debut on the 2026 movie calendar. However, I’d love for somebody to ask our new non-human friends if they see Michael Jackson moonwalking up there in the cosmos, because Michael has finally surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody to become the world's highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

Horror offerings also continued to impress, so let’s look at this week’s biggest box office wins and what we can expect from Disclosure Day and our spooky summer flicks as Toy Story 5 and more of the season’s blockbusters approach.

First, check out this weekend’s Top 10, then we’ll get into the highlights:

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Weekend Box Office: June 12-14

* Denotes new release

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND TOTAL DOMESTIC TOTAL LAST WEEK THEATERS 1. Disclosure Day* $44,000,000 $44,000,000 N/A 3,824 2. Obsession $19,000,000 $188,383,000 4 3,068 3. Scary Movie $14,500,000 $84,591,000 1 3,504 4. Backrooms $11,260,465 $160,034,251 3 3,404 5. Masters of the Universe $8,668,000 $46,730,000 2 3,677 6. The Mandalorian and Grogu $4,700,000 $165,072,355 6 2,680 7. Michael $4,125,000 $362,757,000 7 2,256 8. BTS World Tour Arirang: Live Viewing $3,800,000 $6,240,000 N/A 1,005 9. The Furious* $2,750,000 $2,750,000 N/A 1,251 10. Stop! That! Train!* $2,021,284 $2,021,284 N/A 1,161

(Image credit: Universal)

How Far Will Disclosure Day Go In Theaters?

Disclosure Day’s three-day domestic opening fell in between projections, which ran from $40 million to $55 million, with its $44 million marking the fifth-best opening domestically for Steven Spielberg. It’s also his highest first-three-day total for an original title not based on previous IP, Deadline reports.

More than half of its worldwide earnings came from overseas markets, earning a combined $92.9 million globally. So what should we expect from the sci-fi flick with other big titles premiering soon, like Toy Story 5 next week, Supergirl and Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Looking back at Steven Spielberg’s other four alien movies, it’s pretty clear that when this filmmaker talks about us not being alone, people pay attention:

Swipe to scroll horizontally How Steven Spielberg's Alien Movies Fared At The Box Office TITLE OPENING WEEKEND DOMESTIC TOTAL WORLDWIDE TOTAL AFTER THEATRICAL RUN Disclosure Day (2026) $44 million TBD Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) $100.1 million $790.7 million War of the Worlds (2005) $64.9 million $603.9 million E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) $11.9 million $792.9 million Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) $5.4 million $306.1 million

These numbers haven't been adjusted for inflation, so it's somewhat difficult to see how Disclosure Day compares to even one of the best movies of the 1970s (Close Encounters of the Third Kind, of course), but the totals earned by each one by the end of their times in theaters speaks volumes. I'd say Universal Pictures will have no problem making back the approximately $300 million it will need to break even on the movie's $115 million budget.

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(Image credit: Bleeker Street)

How Critics Rated This Week’s New Releases

The excitement for Disclosure Day has been obvious since we saw those over-the-top first reactions, and the praise continued when full reviews were released. However, based on the experiences of the staff here at CinemaBlend — and what we overheard during our own early screenings — we thought audiences’ overall reactions might be a little more divisive. Let’s take a peek at how critics’ opinions of this week’s new releases differed from moviegoers’:

Swipe to scroll horizontally RANK/TITLE RT CRITICS RT AUDIENCE CINEMASCORE 1. Disclosure Day 80% 73% B 9. The Furious 97% 95% A 10. Stop! That! Train! 83% 78% N/A

The Furious is an English-language action film out of Hong Kong that got overwhelmingly positive buzz after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall. That was echoed in moviegoers' experience, as you can see above, earning enough to put the movie in the Top 10.

Stop! That! Train! earned less than its low-end projection of $3 million but was still able to steamroll its way into the 10 spot. (We should all know better than to try to stop any train the fabulous RuPaul is on.)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Woo! Michael Is Now The World’s Highest-Grossing Music Biopic

We’ve had our eye on this stat for a while, as Michael, the biopic starring Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, has now earned a global total of $932.2 million ($362.8 million domestic, $569.5 million international, per The Numbers), gliding past the previous record held by Bohemian Rhapsody with $910.9 million. Michael became North America’s highest-grossing biopic about a month ago after three weekends in theaters.

The movie finally premiered in Japan this weekend, and the Bad artist’s popularity there sealed the deal. The next big milestone would be to cross the $1 billion mark, which would make it just the second movie this year to do so, following The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

(Image credit: A24)

Scary Movies Continue Their Reign … And You Can Eat Them

Hot horror summer continued this week, as scary movies populated the three box office slots below Disclosure Day. We’re five weekends in, and Obsession has yet to drop below its Week 1 earnings. A horror movie pulling $19 million after more than a month in theaters is impressive to say the least — not to mention its domestic total was good for the No. 2 spot at the box office.

At this point there’s no doubt Curry Barker’s film is drawing repeat viewers, and I get it. I’ve wanted a rewatch basically since the credits rolled on my first viewing.

Instead, I spent my weekend box office dollars on Backrooms at the strong behest of my teenager. I definitely needed an explanation of that ending (and I agree at times I got a bit bored), but at least now I have some context for all those “You can eat them” memes she’s been sending me.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Toy Story 5 Is Coming, And Other Quick Hits To Wrap Up The Week

Toy Story 5 is projected to earn between $150 million and $184 million when it premieres June 19, so we’ll be saying “I Knew It, I Knew You” when it takes gold in next week’s Top 10.

I’m extremely interested to see how Leviticus fares. The upcoming horror movie stars Joe Bird (who had a pretty rough go of it in 2022’s Talk To Me) and is already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 95% following its January premiere at Sundance. Will this be another boon for the genre?

Lots of hoopla is being made over Masters of the Universe falling 71% in its second weekend in release. However, Amazon MGM insists it’s not a flop, and with audiences finding the movie funnier than critics did, it should continue to bring in the bucks when people can start streaming it with a Prime Video subscription.

Be sure to hit the theater this week, then come back next Sunday to see how your dollars affected the box office.