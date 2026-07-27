I Finally Got Around To Watching Warfare, And I Am Shocked That It Was Made. Here's Why

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Everybody's heard, "war is hell," but this movie truly showcases it.

Joseph Quinn peering out the window in Warfare
(Image credit: A24)

I have NEVER seen one like Warfare, and I've seen a lot of the best war movies ever made.

In fact, I’m actually quite shocked that it was even made. I mean, it’s not that Warfare makes America look bad (In fact, it’s still strangely a patriotic film), but it just makes warfare look so…AWFUL that I’m surprised it even came out.

I know “war is hell” is a popular sentiment, but this is such an unvarnished and brutally realistic war film that it just shocks me that it got a theatrical release (and has since found an audience with an HBO Max subscription). So, here’s why I’m so shocked (and awed) about this film.

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