Strung Is A Wild Horror Movie, And A Few Things Made It Worth The Ride

Peacock has been around since 2020, but it still feels like the new kid on the block. In the oversaturated world of streaming services, Peacock has a lot of competition. However, it has made many smart programming choices. Taking over Love Island and buying the US rights for The Traitors were genius moves. Its programming catalog also has plenty of amazing original TV shows.

The streaming newbie has also been adding more original movies. I have seen a few and had mixed reactions, but Strung is the first Peacock original movie that I really enjoyed. Is it the perfect film? No, but that’s part of its charm.

Warning: Strung spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: Peacock)

Strung Has A Simple Premise That Gets Crazier As It Continues

Strung doesn’t let you know what type of movie it is until the midway mark. You’re not sure if it’s a paranormal movie, a mystery film, or a romantic drama. You’re just not sure where all this is headed until the picture starts to become clearer. I think Strung can best be described as an over-the-top thriller. It takes all the elements of a thriller and heightens them to the point of almost parodying the genre. At the end of Strung, I saw that Tyler Perry was a producer. Everything made more sense.

He does a particular genre of films that are polarizing. Many of his most popular movies and TV shows follow a similar pattern to Strung. I have seen quite a few of Malcolm D. Lee’s films, and he’s more known for comedies, so Strung feeling like a parody at times makes sense. Alan B. McElroy is better known for writing horror movies, so the two creatives balance each other out. The film is funny at times, but also bonkers in a psychological thriller way.

The film’s premise is simple: a woman gets a new dream job, only to discover it’s less a dream and more a nightmare. Then it becomes much more sinister as a movie about murder, betrayal, deception, and dubious characters. It’s the plot progression that gives Strung its character and charm.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Bond Between Laila and Zuri Is One Of The Main Reasons To Watch, And It Also Reminds Me Of The Power Of A Great Mentor

Laila (Chloe Bailey) and Zuri’s (Romy Woods) bond is what I found most enthralling about the movie. We witness a scared, traumatized girl form a connection with another scared, traumatized woman. Their love of music creates this trust and admiration. However, their closeness grows into a loving and protective sisterhood/surrogate parental figure relationship.