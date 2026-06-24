Scary Movie 6 Gets All The Hype, But My Favorite 2026 Horror Comedy Is On HBO Max

There was so much hype tied to Scary Movie 6's debut on the 2026 movie schedule. With past icons reprising their roles and questionable popcorn buckets hitting the web, it was all too easy to miss that it wasn't the only horror comedy to come out this year. As critics nitpicked the commercial hit, I think it's time to direct all those disappointed back to They Will Kill You.

Zazie Beetz's horror comedy didn't get as much hype from general audiences as Scary Movie, but it absolutely should. That's why I'm directing all readers to watch it with their HBO Max subscription or elsewhere, especially if they walked away disappointed with Scary Movie 6.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

They Will Kill You Mixes Gore And Comedy In A Way I Didn't See Coming

They Will Kill You follows Asia Reaves, a woman with a traumatic background desperate to find work as a housekeeper. Upon taking the job, however, she soon finds she's working in a building full of immortals, with some dark secrets that only the best horror movies contain.

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Fortunately, Asia isn't some frightened Final Girl. She's a killing machine, and the only problem with that is her enemies are unable to die. I'll save any spoilery bits for those who haven't watched, but I'll just say this movie gave me heavy Kill Bill vibes.

What I will say is that I never imagined a movie so gory could be so funny. Somehow, They Will Kill You really walks the tightrope between horror and comedy in a fantastic way, and does both really well. It also makes great use of its cast, with the action slowed down just enough to let Zazie Beetz, Patricia Arquette, and Tom Felton really shine.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

They Will Kill You Beats Scary Movie 6 Both With Critics And Audiences

I think most people familiar with Scary Movie weren't surprised the movie didn't score high marks with critics, as the vast majority of them are marked "rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes. Given the Wayans generally aren't concerned too much with critic scores, I doubt they're sweating it, but I would imagine at least a few people left the theater wishing they'd invested their money elsewhere.

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Compare that to what critics said about They Will Kill You, and it's a shame these movies weren't in theaters at the same time. I think it could've gotten more attention that way, and probably a better run as people sought out a more consistent horror comedy, even if both have their merits.

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At the end of the day, They Will Kill You is not a parody of other horror, and there will be people who go to see a horror comedy simply for the parody. That said, I hope more people will take a chance on this movie, which has the potential for a sequel, should it get enough support.

Check out They Will Kill You, as it's genuinely one of the most entertaining movies I've seen in 2026 thus far. I don't say that lightly, given it's been an eventful year, though there are still plenty of movies on the way that could impress!