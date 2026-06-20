I'm Super Excited For Rocky Horror At Sphere, But Not Because Of The Screen

After the incredible success of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere in Las Vegas, the concert venue and movie theater has finally announced the next movie they will be adapting for the monster screen: The Rocky Horror Picture Show. While it won’t hit the 2026 movie schedule, and we don’t know exactly when the revamped film will debut in 2027, I’m already saving my money for a trip to Sin City. It’s not the thought of seeing a 100-foot-tall Tim Curry that has me the most excited (though, come on, that’ll be amazing). It’s actually how all those amazing songs will sound with Sphere’s incredible sound system.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I Love The Music In Rocky Horror

I first saw Rocky Horror when I was in high school back in the late 20th Century, when regular midnight showings still happened every Saturday night. Those screenings were pretty formative for me, and I’ve been listening to the soundtrack of the movie regularly ever since. Songs like "Science Fiction/Double Feature," “Sweet Transvestite,” and "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me" have been in my regular listening rotation for decades. I love all the music, but I adore those three especially.

Up and down the soundtrack (which I’ll get to hear live this summer at the recently revived version on Broadway starring Luke Evans as Frank), the songs are just wonderful. Richard O’Brien, who wrote the musical (and stars as Riff Raff in the movie), pulled off a work of total genius, in my opinion. As great as it was back in the day to hear those songs with a crowd singing along on a theater sound system, Sphere is going to take it to another level.

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(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Sphere’s Sound System Is The Venue Secret Weapon

It’s really hard to explain to people who have not been to Sphere just how amazing the sound is. The giant video screen is easy to show someone pictures of, but any recording of anything there just doesn’t have the ability to highlight how cool the sound really is. There are more than 1,500 speakers hidden behind that famous screen. It’s not just the sheer number of speakers, either.

Each seat has speakers (and speaker drivers) pointed right at them, giving every seat in the house the exact same sound experience. I’ve been to several concerts at the venue, and I was blown away by the sound each time. It’s crystal clear and the perfect volume. It’s loud, but not so loud that anyone would need earplugs. To quote Riff Raff, it’s astounding. Those great songs, through that amazing system, will be worth whatever the (presumably high) price of admission will be.

I am a little worried about how the venue will handle the audience participation in its latest adaptation. I can’t imagine they will be ok with people using squirt guns to make rain, or people throwing rice at the screen during the wedding scene. Considering Sphere can potentially seat thousands of people for movies, the atmosphere should be incredible.