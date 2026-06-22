I Desperately Need This Fanmade Backrooms Popcorn Bucket To Be Something I Can Buy

As A24's Backrooms continues to horrify viewers and make them nervous about getting trapped in never-ending empty rooms, I'm going bananas over a new popcorn bucket going viral. Somehow, it's even topped the incredible Masters of the Universe offerings, so I'm incredibly bummed to learn it's fan-made, and I can't actually spend my money on it.

As people still make their way out to see Kane Parsons' unique Reddit-inspired horror movie, I have to give a shoutout to Kinny Zimmer, who posted this creation he made and posted via his Furia account. The popcorn bucket resembles the iconic backrooms, and just beyond the popcorn is a mirror that gives the illusion that the rooms stretch on forever. Take a look:

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Here I thought we'd peaked with popcorn buckets when they released Shrek's outhouse popcorn bucket. It's such a simple idea, which has me all the more baffled that it wasn't thought of when Backrooms first released in theaters. In fact, there was no official Backrooms popcorn bucket that was for sale, though Cinemark did partner with A24 to make a 3D-printable bucket for those with the resources to make it.

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It's possible the popcorn bucket marketing team couldn't think of a great idea because of just how weird Backrooms is. Critics enjoyed it, though admittedly had trouble likening it to anything they'd seen previously. Or it just took the mind of someone on the outside, who managed to make something truly incredible that looks totally feasible to make on my own.

Unfortunately, I'm not much of an artist, nor am I particularly handy when it comes to crafts. So I'll have to either hope A24 sees this and creates one ahead of awards season, or hope I can find a dupe that someone else made online and purchase it for my collection. Honestly, I kind of like the idea of people making their own popcorn buckets, even if I lack the talent to make it happen myself.

Backrooms is experiencing some big success at the box office, which has Hollywood reportedly seeking out the internet for more ideas they can spawn into feature-length movies that may make for one of the best horror movies of all time. I'm not quite so sure scouring the internet for good ideas will yield the results they're hoping, but hey, I'm all for Hollywood searching out new ideas rather than constant reboots and sequels.

Backrooms is currently in theaters, and while you can't get a cool popcorn bucket when you go to a theater to see it, maybe that'll change the more successful a run that it has. The bar is set for best popcorn bucket of 2026, and here's hoping the top one this year isn't fan-made.