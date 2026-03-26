Luke Evans Looks Ripped In Fishnets For Star-Studded Rocky Horror Revival (And Immediately Made Me Want A New Rocky Horror Movie)

Musicals are a tried and true genre in the film world, with a number of movie musicals winning Best Picture throughout the years. One title that has a cult following is The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which is returning to Broadway with a star-studded cast. Luke Evans is starring as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and looks ripped in the first look at the show. And after seeing the cast in costume, I absolutely want a new Rocky Horror movie.

Many of us grew up seeing Rocky Horror in theaters, complete with props, callouts to the screen, and costumes. So the fact that it's going back to the Great White Way shortly after the movie's 50th Anniversary feels appropriate. We just got our first look at the cast in costume, and I can't get over how jacked Evans looks as Frank. Check it out below:

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You're lucky, he's lucky, I'm lucky, we're all lucky! Lucky that Luke Evans' latest thirst trap shows him looking incredible as Frank-N-Furter, that is. And he's not the only person who is stunning in is look at the new Broadway revival cast. But for real, I wouldn't want to be on the other side of Evan's Frank as he murders Eddie on stage. That honor goes to What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén, who is taking the role famously played by Meatloaf in the film.

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The cast of the new Rocky Horror on Broadway are rocking some costumes that are unique to what we might expect from the well-known characters from the offbeat musical. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez looks stunning as Columbia, including some plunging necklines and gorgeous looks rather than the typical gold jacket and hat. The same can also be said for Juliette Lewis and Amber Gray, who are wearing chic maid outfits as Magenta and Riff Raff respectively.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

Since there are so many accomplished stars of TV and film (including Stephanie Hsu as Janet), I'd personally love to see this cast get the chance to bring their performances to film. Obviously, they'd have some big shoes to fill considering just how iconic 1975's The Rocky Horror Picture Show is, but they've got the talent and resumes to pull it off IMO.

Of course, hardcore Rocky fans out there will recall that we got a new filmed version just a few years ago. The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again aired on Fox in 2016 at the height of the live TV musical revival. While it was filmed ahead of time, it featured Laverne Cox as Frank-N-Furter, Adam Lambert as Eddie, and Annaleigh Ashford as Columbia. The great Tim Curry even got to appear as the Narrator/Criminologist.

The Rocky Horror Show's opening night is April 23rd, and it's currently in previews. We're doing the time warp again, but we'll have to see if another movie ever happens.