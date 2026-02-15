Brie Larson Shared Another Look At Rosalina In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, And Fans Of The Game Are Loving One Detail

When any of the cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie shares the tiniest of teasers, longtime Nintendo fans immediately zoom in. Case in point, Brie Larson just shared another look at Princess Rosalina, the character she voices in the 2026 movie schedule entry. What seems to have franchise devotees psyched this time around is one very specific detail that only the most astute fans would likely notice.

Larson recently dropped an Instagram tease tied to the upcoming video game adaptation, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and while Rosalina herself looks stunning, in all her celestial glory, eagle-eyed followers quickly zeroed in on the background, which gives us our first clear glimpse of Rosalina’s Observatory, her iconic home from the game. See for yourself in the image below:

Now, I fully understand why people are excited to see Rosalina animated on the big screen. She’s one of the most beloved characters introduced in the Wii era of the Super Mario game franchise. But the inclusion of the Observatory is a deep cut I fully respect.

Anyone who played Super Mario Galaxy likely already knows the Observatory wasn’t just set dressing but the emotional hub of the game. But, for folks who aren’t familiar, Rosalina’s Observatory, officially known as the Comet Observatory, is essentially her cosmic home base in Super Mario Galaxy.

Floating in outer space, the aforementioned location serves as the game’s central hub, where Mario travels between different galaxies. It’s a glowing space station powered by stars, inhabited by the adorable Lumas and ruled by Rosalina herself. Beyond being a launch point for adventures, it’s also deeply tied to her emotional backstory, complete with a storybook narrative and one of the franchise’s most beloved musical themes. In short, it’s not just a pretty background — it’s the heart of her character.

So, yes, I know a ton of folks are still raving about the big Yoshi reveal following the recent trailer. And who can blame them? I love Yoshi as much as the next person. However, the reveal of the Observatory signals something bigger: this movie might actually lean into Rosalina’s lore instead of just using her as another princess cameo. And fans absolutely clocked it.

Fans React To Rosalina Observatory Reveal

As expected, die-hard longtime Mario gamers are having a field day with the Rosalina reveal. Here’s just a taste of what popped up under Larson’s post:

@peachshandholder: "HER HOME AT THE BACKGROUND TOO THANK U NINTENDO 🩵🌟🩵🌟 our MOTHER IS HERE ‼️‼️"

@esc.apethenight05: "IS THAT ROSALINA'S OBSERVATORY?"

@mary_okart: "THE MOTHER TO THE LUMA'S AND US ALL ❤️"

@Nintenprincess: "THE COLORS, ROSALINA IS BEAUTIFUL!!🩵✨"

@starpowerprincess: "My space goddess is finally here 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩"

@evanboi1211: "BEST MARIO PRINCESS"

@mevans_2001: "No other movie will top this one."

That “HER HOME AT THE BACKGROUND TOO” comment says it all. The Observatory isn’t just a building. It’s proof that the folks behind the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. The Movie follow-up know exactly what longtime players care about.

Since her inception, Rosalina has felt like one of the most emotionally layered characters in the Mario universe. There's her storybook and connection to the stars as well as the Lumas orbiting her like adopted cosmic children. If the movie preserves even a fraction of that tone, fans will surely be very happy.

Of course, we still don’t know how large her role will be in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which hits theaters on April 1, 2026. However, if Brie Larson’s tease is anything to go by, Nintendo and Universal aren’t just skimming the surface of the games like some of the worst video game adaptations do. Instead, the studio is digging deep and giving fans what they want.