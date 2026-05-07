Zendaya Takes On A Lot Of Great Roles, So How Does She Pick Them? She Explains
She really has made some stellar choices.
Zendaya has constructed a filmography for herself that is diverse and truly shows off her talent and range. This year alone, she’s proving that with the 2026 movie schedule, as she’s released The Drama and is preparing to premiere The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune: Part Three. So, that begs the question: How does this beloved actress pick her roles? Well, she provided a very insightful answer.
Now looking at Zendaya’s list of upcoming projects and considering the fact that Season 3 of Euphoria is airing on the 2026 TV schedule, it’s very clear to me just how different each and every project is. I mean, in July alone, she’ll go from Christopher Nolan’s take on The Odyssey over to an upcoming Marvel movie. So, I have wondered how she picks and chooses her parts, and she explained what she considers during an interview with Vogue Brazil:
OK, let’s break this down. Her comment about “complex and interesting characters” really struck me, because it’s so clear that her projects are picked around that mindset. I mean, to this day, I still think about her morally grey character in Challengers (which you can stream with a Hulu subscription), and if you’ve seen The Drama, you know that her character’s history is the reason why that movie is so complex and thought-provoking. Of course, I’d say all her characters fall into that category too; however, those were the two examples that really stuck out.
Now, moving on to her other point about finding a script that really captures her attention, that makes perfect sense, too. You want a project that keeps you engaged for its entire runtime, and I’d say movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Dune do just that. Further explaining why she wants projects like that, she said:
From the massive blockbusters to her smaller projects, that level of excitement certainly carries through. And I’m 100% feeling it in relation to her upcoming movies too, because The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune: Part Three are all huge, epic blockbusters that seem like they’ll be incredibly engaging and exciting to watch.
Adding one more element she considers to this list about how she picks projects, Zendaya said:
Listen, if you take one look at Zendaya’s filmography, you’ll see the laundry list of impressive filmmakers she’s collaborated with. It includes Luca Guadagnino, Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan, to name a few. And it’s easy to see why specific directors motivate her, I mean, the three aforementioned filmmakers alone and the masterpieces they’ve brought to the screen in years past make that clear.
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So, that’s how Zendaya goes about picking her roles, and it seems like a very solid thought process to me.
Now, to see how all those choices work out, you can stream Season 3 of Euphoria right now with an HBO Max subscription, and then you can catch The Odyssey on July 17, Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31 and Dune: Part Three on December 18.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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