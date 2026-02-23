The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Might Have A Wild Secret Villain Spoiled Early

The following may contain a MAJOR SPOILER for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was, in many ways, everything fans of Mario and Luigi could have possibly wanted from a theatrical adaptation. However, that also means that the stakes have been raised for the upcoming sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. We still don’t know a lot about exactly how the franchise will up its game, but one way could be the introduction of a major Mario villain who has thus far been kept hidden.

At this point, the only official villain who has been revealed in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailers is Bowser Jr. as voiced by Benie Safdie. However, there have been other rumors going around that he won’t be the only villain. The Koopalings have also been suggested as possibly appearing, but IGN reports that UK-based cinema chain Everyman just went and posted a new plot synopsis for the Mario Bros. movie sequel that doesn’t simply hint, it states that Wario will be joining Bowser Jr. The full synopsis reads…

After defeating Bowser and saving Brooklyn, Mario faces Wario and Bowser Jr.'s evil alliance. Now, alongside his friends and Yoshi, he must stop their plans for world domination.

On the one hand, this could be a plot synopsis that wasn’t supposed to be released until later. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is still well over a month away, and it's possible we might get another trailer or some other piece of marketing to reveal this detail. It’s also possible this was meant for after the film’s release, once that spoiler was out in the open.

There’s a third option: that wires got crossed in a big way, and this is simply inaccurate. Maybe the theater had AI write the synopsis, and it simply got this info wrong based on rumors and speculation online. Still, there’s no reason to be sure that the Wario detail isn’t accurate.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Bowser Jr. certainly isn’t the only new character being teased in the new movie. The first movie’s post-credits sequence teased the arrival of Yoshi, and it has been confirmed that it will happen in the new movie. We’ve also seen Rosalina, who will be voiced by Brie Larson. So Wario simply being added to the list would not be a major shock if it happened. Wario isn't even the most unlikely new addition to the film that is being rumored.

Of course, the bigger question attached to a potential Wario appearance is who will provide the voice. One has to assume that, considering all the other major voice roles in the franchise belong to big names, that will be the case here, too. Perhaps Wario will be confirmed shortly if the cat is out of the bag, but there may still be more secrets hiding in this movie.