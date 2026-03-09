I'm Excited About Who's Playing Yoshi And New Characters In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie As Final Trailer Drops

We’re only a few weeks away from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s arrival to the 2026 movies schedule, so it’s time for the last marketing push. The first trailer highlighted Rosalina and Bowser Jr. appearing in the sequel, and then came the official reveal of Yoshi. Now the final trailer for this upcoming video game adaptation is here, and with it comes the reveal of who will voice Yoshi and several new characters in the sequel.

Based on the two Super Mario Galaxy video games released in 2007 and 2010, respectively, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie sees Mario and Luigi meeting Yoshi and embarking on a mission into outer space with Princess Peach and Toad. During their journey into the cosmos, they’ll meet Princess Rosalina, adoptive mother of the adorable Lumas, and face off against Bowser Jr., whose father has been miniaturized since the end of 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The new trailer is packed with the action we’ll see unfold out in space, but it was the reveals that came after Nintendo’s presentation of the trailer that got me extra hype for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. There we learned that Donald Glover will voice Yoshi, a casting choice that legitimately surprised me. Glover is no stranger to voice roles, having previously played Simba in 2019’s The Lion King and 2024’s Mufasa: The Lion King, but I wonder if The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will find a way for the actor’s take on Yoshi to have meaningful dialogue, or will he just stick to the character’s usual sound effects.

Additionally, Luis Guzman and Issa Rae have been tapped to respectively voice King Wart and the Honey Queen. The former villain has been a baddie in the Super Mario franchise since 1998’s Super Mario Bros. 2, while the latter is more of a supporting character from the aforementioned Super Mario Galaxy games. No doubt both characters will have sizable roles in the new movie, though I suspect that King Wart will be more of a side villain rather than directly allied with Bowser and Bowser Jr.

The returning cast for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie includes Chris Pratt as Marion, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. The other newcomers include Brie Larson as Rosalina and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic returned to direct the sequel, as did Matthew Fogel to write the script.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes out on April 1, and I’m not fooling you with that date. If you need a refresher beforehand, The Super Mario Bros. Movie can still be streamed with a Peacock subscription.

