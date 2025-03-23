After Jason Momoa Nearly Showed Off His Lobo Look For The DCU, James Gunn Had A Funny Response

Of all the elements swirling around James Gunn’s new DCU slate of upcoming superhero movies, few have fans buzzing more than Jason Momoa’s Lobo casting in Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Casting the former Aquaman actor as the intergalactic badass was already a mic-drop moment, and fans are super excited to see what he’ll look like as the character. We almost got a sneak peek at Lobo when Momoa nearly shared his look with CinemaBlend. And, after that, Gunn shared a humorous response to that near-miss.

CinemaBlend spoke with Jason Momoa and Jack Black at the Minecraft Movie press junket. It was there that Momoa—clearly amped about his upcoming DC role—very nearly unveiled a sneak peek at his Lobo design via his phone before being shut down by a publicist. The Superman director and co-DCU architect has now chimed in with a perfectly timed Instagram story post, which saw him share a bit of gratitude to the A-lister's publicist:

(Image credit: James Gunn, CinemaBlend)

That’s the most James Gunn response I could have imagined. I mean, talk about on brand.

And, while the near-reveal of Lobo’s cinematic look was enough to send fans into a frenzy, for me, it was Jack Black who completely stole the moment in the video. Sitting beside his co-star during the Minecraft press interview, Black couldn’t resist jumping in with his own brand of chaotic charm—mispronouncing “Lobo” in the most Jack Black way possible and pitching himself for a cameo in Supergirl. It was the kind of unscripted gold you can’t plan for and, honestly, now we kind of need to see him show up in the DCU—even if it’s just to say “Loooobooo” one time. Check out a snippet of our interview:

Black’s idea for a Supergirl cameo was probably meant as a joke, but honestly, having him in an upcoming DC movie isn’t as crazy as it sounds. Remember when he almost landed the role of Green Lantern a while back? Sure, that would have probably been terrible, but with his awesome comedic timing and surprising range, the School of Rock star could totally fit into the DCU—whether as a random side character, a funny villain, or some offbeat one-off role.

So James Gunn, if you’re out there reading this, you’ve already got an amazing cast in your universe. Why not make some room for the Tenacious D guy? There’s definitely space for the D man!

As for those who may not know, recognized as DC’s foul-mouthed, cigar-chomping Czarnian bounty hunter, Lobo is as brutal as he is beloved. He’s the kind of antihero who shows up, causes chaos, and leaves a trail of broken bones and bar tabs behind him. If there's any actor who can embody that energy, it's Jason Momoa. His mix of physicality, charisma, and devil-may-care attitude fits the character like a black leather glove.

We didn’t get our visual reveal just yet (thanks a lot, publicists!), but the buzz around the character certainly seems to be building exactly the way Gunn and DC likely hoped–without spoilers. And, if Jason Momoa’s enthusiasm is any clue, he’s about to deliver something that’s going to break the internet the moment the first photo drops.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 26, 2026. Until then, check out our schedule of 2025 movie releases to see what is headed to a theater near you.