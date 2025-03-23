After Jason Momoa Nearly Showed Off His Lobo Look For The DCU, James Gunn Had A Funny Response

News
By published

Momoa's near-reveal drew a response from the co-DC Studios chief.

DC animation&#039;s Man of Tomorrow featuring Lobo, Jason Momoa, and his odd haircut in The Minecraft Movie.
(Image credit: DC, Warner Bros. Animation, Warner Brothers Pictures)

Of all the elements swirling around James Gunn’s new DCU slate of upcoming superhero movies, few have fans buzzing more than Jason Momoa’s Lobo casting in Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Casting the former Aquaman actor as the intergalactic badass was already a mic-drop moment, and fans are super excited to see what he’ll look like as the character. We almost got a sneak peek at Lobo when Momoa nearly shared his look with CinemaBlend. And, after that, Gunn shared a humorous response to that near-miss.

CinemaBlend spoke with Jason Momoa and Jack Black at the Minecraft Movie press junket. It was there that Momoa—clearly amped about his upcoming DC role—very nearly unveiled a sneak peek at his Lobo design via his phone before being shut down by a publicist. The Superman director and co-DCU architect has now chimed in with a perfectly timed Instagram story post, which saw him share a bit of gratitude to the A-lister's publicist:

James Gunn shares CinemaBlend's story of Jason Momoa with a bit of on brand humor.

(Image credit: James Gunn, CinemaBlend)

That’s the most James Gunn response I could have imagined. I mean, talk about on brand.

And, while the near-reveal of Lobo’s cinematic look was enough to send fans into a frenzy, for me, it was Jack Black who completely stole the moment in the video. Sitting beside his co-star during the Minecraft press interview, Black couldn’t resist jumping in with his own brand of chaotic charm—mispronouncing “Lobo” in the most Jack Black way possible and pitching himself for a cameo in Supergirl. It was the kind of unscripted gold you can’t plan for and, honestly, now we kind of need to see him show up in the DCU—even if it’s just to say “Loooobooo” one time. Check out a snippet of our interview:

A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend)

A photo posted by on

Black’s idea for a Supergirl cameo was probably meant as a joke, but honestly, having him in an upcoming DC movie isn’t as crazy as it sounds. Remember when he almost landed the role of Green Lantern a while back? Sure, that would have probably been terrible, but with his awesome comedic timing and surprising range, the School of Rock star could totally fit into the DCU—whether as a random side character, a funny villain, or some offbeat one-off role.

So James Gunn, if you’re out there reading this, you’ve already got an amazing cast in your universe. Why not make some room for the Tenacious D guy? There’s definitely space for the D man!

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
DC-relate content is plentiful on Max, and superhero aficionados should have a membership to the streamer. You can pay from a total of $9.99 a month for the With Ads plan, which now has three tiers available to anyone after a Max subscription. Also, prepay for a year and save up 20%.

View Deal

As for those who may not know, recognized as DC’s foul-mouthed, cigar-chomping Czarnian bounty hunter, Lobo is as brutal as he is beloved. He’s the kind of antihero who shows up, causes chaos, and leaves a trail of broken bones and bar tabs behind him. If there's any actor who can embody that energy, it's Jason Momoa. His mix of physicality, charisma, and devil-may-care attitude fits the character like a black leather glove.

We didn’t get our visual reveal just yet (thanks a lot, publicists!), but the buzz around the character certainly seems to be building exactly the way Gunn and DC likely hoped–without spoilers. And, if Jason Momoa’s enthusiasm is any clue, he’s about to deliver something that’s going to break the internet the moment the first photo drops.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 26, 2026. Until then, check out our schedule of 2025 movie releases to see what is headed to a theater near you.

Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about superheroes
Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) looks ahead in Daredevil: Born Again

After Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Shed New Light On Bullseye's Return And Jon Bernthal's First Scene Back, I Need To Rewatch The First Four Episodes
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elizabeth Olsen Honest To Goodness Thought Avengers: Endgame Would Flop. It Made $2.8 Billion
Gwyneth Paltrow on The Kardashians and Meghan Markle on With Love, Meghan.

Why Fans Think Gwyneth Paltrow Took A Shot At Meghan Markle After She Shared Kind Words About The Duchess Of Sussex
See more latest
Most Popular
Gwyneth Paltrow on The Kardashians and Meghan Markle on With Love, Meghan.
Why Fans Think Gwyneth Paltrow Took A Shot At Meghan Markle After She Shared Kind Words About The Duchess Of Sussex
Spaceship Earth and Fountain at Epcot
A Big Fire Broke Out At Disney’s Epcot, And The Video Is Pretty Disturbing
Brennan Elliott stars in Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.
‘Heartbroken.’ A Ton Of Hallmark Stars (And Some GAF Stars Too) Reach Out After The Crossword Mysteries’ Brennan Elliott Confirms His Wife Has Died
Cosette (Amanda Seyfried) looks pensive in Les Misérables, while Elphaba (Cynthia Ervio) talks to Fieryo in Wicked
Amanda Seyfried Got To Sing With Cynthia Erivo In Her Wicked Audition, And Now Fans Think The Elphaba Actress Was Totally Shading Her
Tom Selleck sits pensively in his dark office in Blue Bloods S14 E18 - &quot;End Of Tour.&quot;
Tom Selleck Seemingly Just Landed His Blue Bloods Follow-Up (And It’s Exactly The Project I Hoped It Would Be)
Glen Powell&#039;s Tyler talking to Kate about their crews in Twisters
There’s About To Be A Bidding War For A Classic Horror Franchise, And Glen Powell Is Apparently Involved
A side-by-side of Vin Diesel in Fast X looking up and Gal Gadot in Snow White looking to her left.
Snow White’s Gal Gadot Showing Baby Groot Some Love Is Cute, But Her Getting Sentimental With Us About Vin Diesel And Fast And Furious Is Cuter
Marcello Hernandez as Domingo in Bridesmaid Speech sketch with Ariana Grande 2024
Lorne Michaels Didn't Originally Like Recurring Sketches Like Domingo, But An OG SNL Host Changed His Mind
Penny &quot;meets&quot; Russell in Almost Famous
‘I Totally F—-ed That Up.’ See Kate Hudson Completely Drop The Ball Identifying 'Tiny Dancer' 25 Years After Almost Famous
Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) looks ahead in Daredevil: Born Again
After Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Shed New Light On Bullseye's Return And Jon Bernthal's First Scene Back, I Need To Rewatch The First Four Episodes