Surprise! Tom Brady Is Making A Movie, And Starring Alongside Some Hollywood Royalty

At the top of this month, Tom Brady announced that after 22 seasons with the NFL and becoming a seven-time Super Bowl champion, he is retiring at the age of 44 to instead focus on spending time with family and other pursuits outside of being on the football field. We know now what one of those pursuits will be in the world of movies since Brady has just signed on to act and produce in a film called 80 For Brady.

Brady will play himself in 80 For Brady, which is being described as a road trip movie based on a true story. The movie will center on four best friends who take a “life-changing trip” to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see the quarterback play. The actors playing these BFFs bring together four legends in Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, per THR .

80 For Brady reunites 9 to 5 duo Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, who will finish their seven-season collaboration on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie when the final episodes premiere later this year. Rita Moreno, who recently starred in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, worked with Tomlin and Fonda on a Grace and Frankie guest spot in a 2016 episode. Sally Field, on the other hand, has never collaborated with her fellow legends on a film or TV project despite each of them having long and parallel paths in the Hollywood realm.

The movie will follow the quartet of talented women as New England Patriot fans dealing with the chaos that typically ensues on road trip movies. They’ll undoubtedly employ each of their hilarious comedic props on 80 For Brady, which Tom Brady was reportedly “deeply involved” in from the beginning of the project’s conception.

80 For Brady is set to be directed by Kyle Marvin, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Covino, with the two previously collaborating together for 2017’s The Climb. That project saw them working together behind the camera and as stars of a black comedy about a pair of best friends over a span of years. The movie premiered at a number of big festivals, critically-acclaimed and praised by audiences as well.

Over the years, Tom Brady has made some brushes with Hollywood, between his numerous cameos in 2015’s Ted 2, Entourage, The Simpsons, Family Guy and Netflix’s Living With Yourself. In all accounts he’s played himself and in 80 For Brady, it’ll be the same kind of thing, except this time the entire storyline of the movie is centered on seeing a game starring Brady.

Super Bowl LI took place in Houston, Texas in early 2017 with the New England Patriots playing against the Atlanta Falcons. The game featured the largest comeback in Super Bowl history , with Brady’s team overcoming a 28-3 game in the final quarter for a score of 34-28 in the Patriots' favor.