After Jordon Hudson Shot Down Interview Question About How She Met Bill Belichick, Rumors Of Her Alleged Demands To Hard Knocks Producers Are Swirling

People continue to be captivated by their relationship.

Bill Belichick on CBS Sunday Morning
(Image credit: CBS)

Bill Belichick returning to coach football at the University of North Carolina should be the top story surrounding him in the sports world, but as many are aware, more eyes are on his relationship. Days after the NFL legend's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, shot down a question regarding their relationship mid-interview, rumors are swirling that she also factored into shutting down a Hard Knocks season surrounding to coach's return to football.

Hard Knocks was initially set to cover a college team for the first time, and I'm sure there was no shortage of football fans eager to stream the docuseries centered around Bill Belichick with a Max subscription. The project died, unfortunately, and according to Page Six, Jordon Hudson was part of the reason why.

According to the rumors surrounding why the Hard Knocks deal broke down, Hudson allegedly told producers for the program that she wanted to be an executive producer, requested control over dailies footage and wanted executives to treat her respectfully. If the Hard Knocks team couldn't follow those rules, they were allegedly told they couldn't use Belichick's "IP."

More On Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft in "The Dynasty: New England Patriots," now streaming on Apple TV+.

(Image credit: Apple TV+ Courtesy of the New England Patriots)

Tom Brady Or Bill Belichick?: The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ Director Shares His Take On Who Was Most Responsible For The Team's Success

The rumor has pushed the narrative that Jordon Hudson has acted as more than a girlfriend to Bill Belichick, and is involved in his business dealings. People reported she's filed several trademarks using the coach's popular sayings from when he was the coach of the New England Patriots, by taking a page out of Taylor Swift's book and adding "Bill's Version" to the end of them to avoid the trademarks already awarded to the Patriots organization.

The latest rumors about Jordon Hudson remain that at this time, but the narrative continues to be that she's actively pulling the strings behind the scenes when it comes to others getting access to one of the most successful NFL coaches of all time. This latest rumor about Hard Knocks has added even more to this ongoing discourse about the role she could be playing in the coach's professional life.

Hudson's perceived level of control in the relationship seems to be why the public is so invested in learning more about it, as age gaps between celebrities and their spouses are hardly uncommon. Let's not forget that actor Al Pacino welcomed a baby last year while being in his 80s, and Leonardo DiCaprio, who is 50, made news for rarely dating women over the age of 25.

I'm sure this isn't the last we'll hear of Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick, but we'll see how the training camps and eventual college football season go. Stick with CinemaBlend for more news on what's happening with celebrities, and for news regarding the best in television and movies.

