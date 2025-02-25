‘Survive To 25’ Was Apparently The Mantra Of The Post-Pandemic Movie Era, But Will Superman, Avatar And More Turn Things Around At The Box Office This Year?

The last five years have seemingly been one incredible battle after another for the movie industry. Frist we had a global pandemic that led to unprecendented theater closures and movie delays, and just as it looked like that was finally in the past, a massive strike among both writers and actors caused more problems and delays. Hollywood, it appears has been just trying to “survive to ‘25” but will even that be enough?

The phrase “survive to ‘25” has become something of a mantra in Hollywood according to Variety, as studios try to rebuild the floundering theatrical business that has never fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. However. There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic, as this year alone will include many big names that could all become massive hits, including Superman, Avatar: Fire and Ash, a new Jurassic World and more.

2025 Has The Potential To Be A Massive Year At The Box Office

2019 was the biggest year the global box office had ever seen thanks to no less than nine films crossing the billion-dollar mark, including two major franchises culminating in Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Certainly with the global pandemic starting in early 2020, matching that success became impossible, but maybe 2025 could do it?

Certainly, the 2025 movie schedule looks pretty incredible on paper. A new Avatar movie, a new Jurassic World, and three Marvel movies would look like the biggest blockbuster slate in the world just a few years ago.

There are also other seemingly sure things, like Wicked: For Good, which is all but certain to follow its predecessor’s success. The first Zootopia was also a billion-dollar box office win, and the sequel is likely to do very well, even if it doesn’t quite match the original.

2025 Has Some Big Movie Question Marks As Well

However, not every film coming out in 2025 is quite as sure a thing. The last Mission: Impossible movie, Dead Reckoning disappointed at the box office, even though the movie in the series before that one was the highest-grossing of the franchise. Will Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning also put up middling numbers, or will the fact that this could be the final movie for Tom Cruise cause the audience to turn out?

There’s also James Gunn’s Superman movie hitting in July. While there will surely be enough interest in this one for a strong opening weekend, for the film to be a real smash it needs to bring a broader audience and that audience hasn’t been there for the last few DC superhero movies. Superman is the launch of a new era for DC films, but it’s unclear if the wider cinema audience cares.

If everything coming out this year hits as big as it can, then 2025 could truly be one for the record books, and if that happens, it could be good news for the theatrical movie industry on a wider scale.