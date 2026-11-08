Test Footage Of Clayface's Suit Just Arrived Online, And I Can't Look Away

SPOILERS ahead for Clayface, now playing in theaters. Read ahead at your own risk.

It’s been a couple of weeks since Clayface officially debuted, and I can’t stop thinking about THAT ending and how Matt Hagen looks in the final minutes of the movie. I’d been wondering the whole film how a live-action Clayface would look, and I think it really delivered. However, I just found out that Clayface was created in real life for test footage.

CGI Clayface couldn’t hurt us, but a suit was really made, and it might haunt my nightmares now (complimentary)! Take a look below:

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CLAYFACE suit in motion 👀 New BTS footage shows Spencer Wilding moving in the practical suit built by KM Effects. Fun fact: Spencer also played Kilowog on set in 2011's GREEN LANTERN. 🎥 KM Effects Ltd. https://t.co/UcnWD9nkKFNovember 6, 2026

I can’t stop looking at this, and with every glance I’m haunted further. This is pretty much how we see Matt Hagen in his final form; he’s just more clay colored in the movie. The suit was shared by KM Effects, which has also done the practical effects for Supergirl, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash and many more blockbusters.

Actor and stunt performer Spencer Wilding put the suit on to help out with on-set lighting and to provide texture references for the VFX team. Since the final Clayface was made from VFX, I didn't imagine a real-life suit being out there, but it makes so much sense to me now. Of course they’d need a reference to make Clayface look as life-like as possible. And, well… it's horrifying.

When CinemaBlend spoke to Clayface director James Watkins, he said that he spent a lot of time pondering every detail in order to cause the most impact for the last moments of the film. In his words:

I spent a lot of time thinking about and obsessing about his eye and his pain and how we can relate to his pain. I spent a lot of time focusing on the quality of his scream, his power of pain and the horror within that.

I imagine there were loads of different sketches and iterations of Clayface before this suit arrived, because it definitely isn’t the easiest comic book character to adapt into live-action. The movie marks DC’s first time making a comic book movie for horror fans, and they absolutely gave us all the body horror moments. Watkins even told us one obscure film from the genre he was inspired by.

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Clayface may have faced polarizing reviews, but audiences like me really seemed to like it. The movie even earned an A- CinemaScore, a grade that’s very rare among horror movies.

Now that Clayface’s true form has been revealed, I have to wonder if he’ll show up in future DC movies. And is that suit lying around somewhere? I’m going to be honest here: I’m kind of stressed out about its existence now that I’ve seen it in all its creepy glory.