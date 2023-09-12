As Rumors Of Live-Action Tangled Movie Persist, Viral Pic Of Sabrina Carpenter And Taylor Zakhar Perez Has Fans Clamoring For Them To Be Cast, And I Agree

With the live-action The Little Mermaid now streaming on Disney+, the live-action Snow White slated for release next year and a slew of other live-action adaptations in various levels of development, it seems like The Walt Disney Company isn’t going to stop until all their animated classics have live-action remakes. While fans often have mixed feelings about these remakes (our own Corey Chichizola had a nitpicky problem with The Little Mermaid), with some claiming they are unnecessary, there appears to be a desire to see Tangled get its live-action remake. After all, it seems like there's a new fan casting circulating online every week.

Former Disney Channel star-turned-hit singer Sabrina Carpenter accidentally threw her hat into the fan casting of Tangled ring this weekend when she shared a picture on Instagram of her and Red, White and Royal Blue’s Taylor Zakhar Perez. The pair were attending Joey King’s wedding separately, but stopped to snap some pictures. It’s not the first time the two have been photographed together, but seeing them both dressed up for a wedding certainly got the Tangled rumor spinning.

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Zakhar Perez together at Joey King and Steven Piet’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/w6rh74mssOSeptember 9, 2023 See more

While I have mixed feelings about a Tangled live-action adaptation — sometimes animated movies deserve to stay animated — I can’t deny that if one is made, the two would do a great job bringing the iconic duo to life. While Carpenter is best known for her role as Maya in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, she has also starred in other projects, including the Netflix rom-com Work It. There’s no denying she has the acting background to bring Rapunzel to life, and she certainly doesn’t lack the voice either. The singer has freleased ive studio albums and is currently on tour with Taylor Swift. If she’s talented enough for Ms. Swift, she’s definitely talented enough to play the beloved princess.

And don’t even get me started on Taylor Zakhar Perez! After watching him be the charismatic “other man” in Netflix’s romcom The Kissing Booth and absolutely nailing the role of Alex Claremont-Diaz in Red, White and Royal Blue, there’s not a doubt in my mind that he wouldn’t be anything less than the perfect Flynn Rider. He has the charming good looks and incredible talent, and his delivery of snarky Flynn Rider-esque lines would be unmatched. Oh yeah, and he sings! How much more perfect could he get?

If their talent doesn’t have you convinced, maybe their resemblance to the characters will. After all, talent is subjective, but there’s no way anyone could deny the similarities the actors share with the animated characters.

SABRINA CARPENTER AND TAYLOR PEREZ FOR THE TANGLED LIVE ACTION LIKE THE VISION IS SO CLEAR pic.twitter.com/cPQ0QOigQMSeptember 10, 2023 See more

While Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Zakhar Perez are definitely my frontrunners if Disney ever announces a live-action Tangled movie, they aren’t the only actors fans are rallying behind. The talented Florence Pugh has been a frontrunner in fans’ minds from the very minute live-action Tangled rumors started swirling. Zachary Levi, the original voice actor for Flynn Rider, has even thrown his hypothetical hat into the ring, expressing his interest in bringing the beloved animated character to life.

For now, everything regarding a live-action Tangled is purely speculation, as Disney has not announced nor hinted at the movie being a part of its live-action remake slate. Regardless, fans are having a lot of fun fan-casting the movie themselves. For now, you can stream the animated Tangled with a Disney+ subscription. Also, keep an eye out on our upcoming Disney movies guide for any new announcements.