9 Teen Horror Movies To Watch After Checking Out Lisa Frankenstein

Anyone else already missing spooky season? Luckily for us, there are some exciting upcoming horror movies coming out in the meantime, starting with Lisa Frankenstein. The latest of the 2024 movies is not only a horror movie, but a twisted spin on the romantic comedy genre too. It stars Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse and Carla Gugino, and comes from writer Diablo Cody and director Zelda Williams. If Lisa Frankenstein was your jam, it’s time to keep the blood splatters going with these recommendations of more teen horror movies like it to check out next.

While Lisa Frankenstein was met with mixed thoughts from critics , I certainly dug the movie! Check out my thoughts with CinemaBlend’s own Lisa Frankenstein review . As a longtime fan of the teen horror genre, here’s the movies I want to point you to next if you’re looking for more movies like Lisa Frankenstein.

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Lisa Frankenstein would be a perfect double feature with 2009’s Jennifer’s Body, especially since it was Diablo Cody’s first and last time doing a teen horror movie before Lisa Frankenstein! It follows Megan Fox’s Jennifer, a high school heartthrob who becomes possessed by a demon and starts a murderous rampage on the boys in her high school. While speaking to us about Lisa Frankenstein, Cody even shared that while the release of Jennifer’s Body initially “shattered” her confidence when it came out to poor reviews and box office numbers, following the movie becoming a cult following, she really wanted to capture some of the tone of the 2009 movie in Lisa Frankenstein.

Stream Jennifer’s Body on Max. Rent/Buy Jennifer’s Body on Amazon.

Freaky (2020)

Another teen horror movie with a solid connection to Lisa Frankenstein is 2020’s Freaky. The movie also stars Kathryn Newton, but in this comical premise, her teen character accidentally switches bodies with a serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher, played by Vince Vaughn. Yes, think Freaky Friday, but with some seriously bold horror movie kills!

Stream Freaky on Peacock.

Rent/Buy Freaky on Amazon.

Totally Killer (2023)

Another great pick to go with for your trek down teen horror movies like Lisa Frankenstein is a rather new addition to the genre, Totally Killer. The movie that came out just a few months ago stars Kiernan Shipka as a 17-year-old named Jamie who finds herself accidentally traveling back in time where she confronts her mother as a teen in the year 1987. Jamie and her future mother team up to take down a psychopath murderer. After the ‘80s vibes of Lisa Frankenstein, this is a great pick! You might even like it if you’re not usually into horror like one of our writers did.

Stream Totally Killer on Amazon Prime.

Ginger Snaps (2000)

Over 20 years ago, a new spin on werewolves was told through Ginger Snaps. The early ‘00s movie is about two teen sisters in the fallout of one of them turning into a werewolf after being bitten by an animal after starting her period for the first time. The movie is thought of as a feminist horror classic, and without the likes of a genre film like this, Lisa Frankenstein may not have even been born.

Stream Ginger Snaps on Peacock. Rent/Buy Ginger Snaps on Amazon.

Twilight (2008)

If you’re down the rabbit hole of teen horror movies like Lisa Frankenstein, it’s also as good a time as any to revisit Catherine Hardwicke’s Twilight. Much like Lisa Frankenstein, this cultural phenomenon of a movie puts a unique and modern twist on a classic creature that is known to star in horror movies, and adds an element of romance for a little spice. Twilight is also, of course, a classic that encompasses the yearning of being a teenager with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s twisted romance.

Stream Twilight on Hulu. Rent/Buy Twilight on Amazon.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Lisa Frankenstein is a gothic romance of sorts, and it certainly feels inspired by Tim Burton films, especially 1990’s Edward Scissorhands. The movie starring Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp is about a young man with scissors for hands who falls in love with a teen girl as he deals with the realities of being an outcast in the world.

Stream Edward Scissorhands on Max.

Rent/Buy Edward Scissorhands on Amazon.

Warm Bodies (2013)

Another creepy horror-filled romance in the vein of Lisa Frankenstein is 2013’s Warm Bodies. The movie stars Nicholas Hoult as “R,” a zombie who falls in love with a human named Julie in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. It’s a cute and rather funny movie that was based on the novel of the same name, which itself was a spin on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Stream Warm Bodies on Hulu. Stream Warm Bodies on Peacock. Rent/Buy Warm Bodies on Amazon.

Donnie Darko (2001)

If you’re looking for a more prestigious pick of the genre, definitely check out the cult classic known as Donnie Darko. Much like Lisa Frankenstein, the 2001 movie takes place in the '80s and follows a teenager going through some dark stuff. The movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal starts when the titular character comes across a demonic human-sized rabbit one night while he’s sleepwalking who warns him that the world will end in 28 days.

Stream Donnie Darko on Peacock. Rent/Buy Donnie Darko on Amazon.

Carrie (1976)

Or, you could watch one of the best horror movies of all time , Carrie. It’s perhaps the ultimate and best teen horror movie ever, so of course it needs to be on the list. The 1976 film starring Sissy Spacek is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, and it’s about a telekinetic teenager who unleashes her powers on her prom night after bullies pull a bloody prank on her.

Stream Carrie on Max. Rent/Buy Carrie on Amazon.

There’s so many solid movies like Lisa Frankenstein to quench one’s thirst for teen horror movies! You can check out the movie itself only in theaters now.