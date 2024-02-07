Critics Have Seen Lisa Frankenstein, And They’re Calling The Horror Comedy Everything From ‘A Bloody Good Time’ To ‘Painful’ To Watch
Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse star.
Anybody who grew up in the ‘80s or ‘90s is likely aware of the brightly colored stickers and school supplies designed by Lisa Frank. So it’s pretty easy to assume that there’s some nostalgia-fueled intrigue for the upcoming horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein. This movie with the clever portmanteau title puts an ‘80s twist on a classic monster flick and is set to hit theaters on February 9, but critics have already had a chance to screen the movie, and some definitely liked the effort better than others.
Diablo Cody, writer of Juno and Jennifer’s Body, returns to horror with Lisa Frankenstein, and Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams makes her feature film directorial debut with the story of teenager Lisa (Kathryn Newton) reanimating a Victorian Era corpse (Cole Sprouse) in hopes of creating the perfect boyfriend. In CinemaBlend’s review of Lisa Frankenstein, Sarah El-Mahmoud calls the film “plenty playful” and “deliciously gory.” She rates the upcoming horror movie 3.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Taylor Gates of Collider rates it 7 out of 10, calling Lisa Frankenstein “a bloody good time,” thanks to the actors’ performances, a rich script and Zelda Williams’ direction. It doesn’t do much to further the horror comedy genre, but it’s “delightful” nonetheless. Gates continues:
Sophia Ciminello of AwardsWatch likes that the movie is endearing and unafraid of its strangeness, but it doesn’t quite find the balance between horror, comedy and revenge fantasy. The critic grades it a B-, saying:
Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times shares this view, scoring Lisa Frankenstein at 2 out of 4 stars. Hopping from horror spoof to survivor story to high school comedy camp, the movie can’t seem to decide which genre to land on. Roeper says:
David Rooney of THR says the movie fails in its attempt to be a celebration of a defiant teenage weirdo and instead is a “painful” reminder of all the bad ‘80s horror comedies that never lived up to titles like Ghostbusters and Beetlejuice. Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse are more appealing than their characters deserve to be, Rooney says, writing:
While many of the critics praised the lead actors, they didn’t find common ground on the movie’s success overall. However, after reading these assessments, if Lisa Frankenstein sounds like a teen horror comedy that’s right up your alley despite any faults, you can catch it on the big screen starting Friday, February 9 — just in time to snuggle up to a loved one for a gothic pre-Valentine’s Day date. Be sure to also check out our 2024 movie calendar to see what else is coming to theaters soon.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
