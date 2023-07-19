Critics Have Seen Barbie, And It Seems Margot Robbie’s Life In Plastic Is, Indeed, Fantastic
Does it live up to the hype?
The wait is almost over. You’ve unearthed your Barbie Dreamhouse from the attic, turned your entire wardrobe pink and obsessed over Margot Robbie’s feet, and now the hours are ticking down until patrons start flocking to movie theaters to see the highly anticipated film about America’s favorite doll. Barbie will officially hit the big screen on July 21, but critics had the chance to screen the movie early, and they are here to render their opinions on everything we need to know about Greta Gerwig’s film before heading out this weekend. Let’s see what they have to say.
We all know we’re living in a Barbie World, so while some may argue nobody ever cared about Ken, the same can’t be said about Ryan Gosling’s role in this movie. Those who took to social media following early screenings raved about Gosling and the rest of the impressive cast, including — of course — Margot Robbie as the titular doll. Here’s what else the critics are saying.
Devan Coggan of EW grades Barbie an A-, agreeing with the early assessments that Ryan Gosling steals the show, tapping into his inner Mouseketeer, as Ken becomes intoxicated by the idea of a patriarchy. Margot Robbie is still the star, Coggan says, noting that she fully leans into the role’s physical comedy as Greta Gerwig ties it all together. The critic continues:
Lovia Gyarkye of THR says there’s a tension in how the director walks the line between Barbie fun and the emotional dexterity she’s known for. In the end, the tagline rings true that, “If you love Barbie…if you hate Barbie, this movie’s for you.” Gyarkye writes:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire also gives Barbie an A-, saying the story starts out as funny, feminist and wildly original, and then only gets bigger, weirder, smarter and better from there. The critic praises all involved, both in front of and behind the camera, saying:
The word “weird” keeps popping up from the critics, but for Coleman Spilde of the Daily Beast, it was “existentialist absurdity,” as the critic calls Barbie an “instantly timeless masterpiece” and a dazzling dream that will touch the souls of everyone who sees it, even if they’ve never picked up the doll. Spilde continues:
Alyssa Mora of IGN rates the movie an “Amazing” 9 out of 10, calling it a powerful celebration of femininity that recognizes its contradictions, its joys, its frustrations, its limitations and its freedoms thanks to a nuanced script from Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Mora writes:
It seemed like a tall order for Barbie to live up to the hype, but these opinions make it seem like that’s just what Margot Robbie has done. Critics are celebrating Greta Gerwig’s combination of humor and social commentary. You will be able to make your own assessment of the movie when it hits theaters Friday, July 21, and be sure to check out our 2023 movie calendar to see what else is coming soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
