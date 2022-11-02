Terrifier 2 Has Been Submitted For Oscar Consideration, And For Some Very Wild Reasons

Terrifier 2 has recently received a lot of attention from horror fans for its original storytelling, and for being a non-stop gore-filled circus (no pun intended). The small independent film was unlikely to happen for a long time, as the script for the second film was a bit more ambitious than the first. The filmmakers started an Indiegogo campaign and raised $250,000 to make the film (which still categorizes it as a micro-budget film by Hollywood standards). The film was a surprise hit, grossing $7.9 million dollars, and even received praise from Stephen King. Due to financial and critical success, the Terrifier 2 team is now going gold and hilariously submitted themselves for Oscar consideration.

Bloody Disgusting, the team behind Terrifier 2, recently announced they were submitting the shocking horror film for Oscar Consideration. While this may seem like an unlikely hopeful against films like The Fabelmans and Babylon, the team is aware of its chances, saying:

As you may have heard, the same fans who made Damien Leone‘s Terrifier 2 a box office hit this Halloween season are demanding Oscar recognition for the little indie that could. No, it will never actually happen. Yes, it’s a total goof. But you know what? The thought of having members of the Academy endure an extreme unrated horror movie that they would otherwise consider beneath them? That’s just too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up.

The idea of the traditionally highbrow Academy of Motion Pictures having to watch Terrifier 2 this awards season is absolutely hysterical. The film is outrageously uncensored with some of the most gruesome, bone-chilling visuals rendered on screen. Some audience members have vomited watching the film, and it is disgustingly brutal. While the Academy has recognized spooky films like Silence of the Lambs and Get Out, I don’t see them getting on board with something as gore-centric as Terrifier 2, but I can give the team credit for trying.

While Terrifier 2 may not be the film to do it, the Academy would be remiss to completely ignore the horror genre this year, as they have in the past. 2022 has produced an impressive number of slasher flicks that have impressed critics and audiences alike. HBO Max subscribers have witnessed the terrifying monster movie that is Barbarian, and Mia Goth’s performances in Ti West’s X and Pearl are mind blowing. Some of the best films of the year were within the genre, and is clearly an avenue for some impressive filmmaking.

Horror movies tend to be inexpensive to make, and therefore tend to lead to box office success against small budgets. This can mean big money for studios, so expect to see more and more horror movies like Terrifier 2 in the near future. The production team has already expressed interest in making more films about their “Art the Clown” character, so fans of the sequel film may have more Terrifier movies to look forward to in the future.

You can currently stream Terrifier 2 with Screambox, a new horror streaming service. In addition, the film is playing in select theaters nationwide. Also, make sure to check out our feature on where to watch other upcoming horror movies set to hit streaming and theaters in 2022.