Terrifier Director Responds To Criticism Surrounding The Franchise’s Gore And Hints At The Fourth Movie

When it comes to modern horror, few franchises have sparked as much buzz—or debate—as Terrifier. Damien Leone’s gruesome, blood-soaked series, starring one of the best creepy clown movie stars in recent years, Art the Clown, has become both a cult hit and a lightning rod for controversy. While fans have celebrated the flicks’ unapologetic and increasing gore and practical effects, some critics have questioned whether the franchise leans too hard into shock value. Now, withTerrifier 4 set to hit the schedule of upcoming horror movies sometime soon, the director is addressing the ongoing criticism and teasing what fans can expect from the next chapter.

The debate over the Terrifier movies isn’t new. Some say the franchise’s appeal lies solely in its inventive kills, while others argue it’s time for Art the Clown to dig deeper into narrative territory. Caught between two camps, Leone recently shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a fan’s critique. The fan posted:

The Terrifier franchise woulda been better if it was less plot based and more kill based.

Talk about being caught in a no-win situation. Leone, never one to shy away from addressing fan feedback with a touch of humor, had the perfect response though, writing:

Man, these guys aren’t making it easy for me are they? 😅 It’s either ‘Terrifier has absolutely no plot and is just mindless gore’ or ‘Terrifier has too much plot and not enough gore’…. Gosh darn it people I’ll find that sweet spot in T4 if it kills me! 🤡

The craftsman makeup artist-turned-filmmaker’s response, complete with a clown emoji, perfectly captures his good-natured approach to the polarizing feedback. For a director who’s built a reputation on pushing boundaries, the challenge of balancing plot and gore is one he seems eager to tackle head-on.

This balancing act has been a defining feature of the Terrifier franchise. The original Terrifier (2016) was a lean, mean, gore-fueled nightmare that leaned heavily into Art’s twisted kills. But by the time Terrifier 2 rolled around in 2022, the sequel added a significant amount of runtime, backstory, and character development, which drew both praise and criticism. Some fans loved the added depth, while others just wanted Art to return to business with his hacksaws and bone saws.

And return to the spotlight, the satanic harlequin did, slashing his way back to theaters with Terrifier 3 just in time for Halloween—ironically, despite its Christmas-themed storyline. While it’s unclear what version of the film that particular “fan” might have been referencing, the threequel’s opening sequence made waves , with reports of some audience members walking out of screenings due to its intensity.

Yet, none of that seemed to slow Art the Clown’s momentum. The film earned critical acclaim from horror diehards and even shattered box office records for an unrated movie. Our own Nick Venable gave Terrifier 3 a solid 3.5-star review , calling it a “gleefully brutal return.”

(Image credit: Dark Age Cinema; Fuzz on the Lens Productions, Bloody Disgusting,)

Leone’s tweet hints that he’s actively taking this feedback into account as he crafts the fourth installment too.

While he doesn’t reveal specific details, his mention of finding the “sweet spot” suggests Terrifier 4 might aim to strike a perfect balance between blood-soaked carnage and a compelling story. For die-hard fans, this is exciting news. Art the Clown’s unique ability to be both horrifying and darkly comedic has made him one of horror’s most memorable modern icons, and this horror movie fan hopes he is “getting down to business” for many more years to come.

Fans of the franchise can revisit the most recent release, Terrifier 3, as it's available to rent or buy wherever you get your movies or catch up with the first two with an Amazon Prime subscription .