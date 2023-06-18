The Best Creepy Clown Horror Movies (And How To Watch Them)

If clowns are meant to bring us joy and make us laugh, then why do they appear in so many great horror movies as harbingers of fear and anguish? Whether these traditional symbols of comedy are used to spook audiences ironically or if their presence is truly the stuff of nightmares, they have served as some classic horror movie villains or at least made an impression on audiences in some memorably terrifying scenes. See for yourself by checking out our picks from some of the best movies featuring some creepy clowns.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It And It Chapter Two (2017, 2019)

A group of junior high school students are terrorized by a shapeshifting entity (Bill Skarsgård) that feeds on their fear in the ‘80s. As adults, they reunite to defeat it once and for all.

Why they are some of the best creepy clown horror movies: While the titular antagonist of Andy Muschietti’s acclaimed, two-part, theatrically-released adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel, It, has the ability to appear as whatever it wants, its default mode is a harlequin with a devilish grin who calls himself “Pennywise.”

(Image credit: ABC)

Stephen King's It (1990)

The original adaptation of Stephen King's popular novel starred Tim Curry as the terrifying clown that feeds on the fear of children in the ‘50s. The timeline of the film follows more closely to the book in seeing the Losers club reunite as adults in the '80s.

Why it is one of the best creepy clown horror movies: Before Skarsgård’s take on Pennywise became one of modern horror cinema’s greatest villains, it was Curry’s portrayal in ABC’s two-part, made-for-TV adaptation of It that was the definitive mascot for coulrophobia (fear of clowns).

(Image credit: Cinedigm)

Terrifier And Terrifier 2 (2016, 2022)

Two partygoers (Jenna Kanell and Catherine Corcoran) are stalked by a silent, clownish stranger (David Howard Thornton) on Halloween night and, one year later, the notorious killer sets his sights on a teenage girl (Lauren LaVera) who may have what it takes to defeat him once and for all.

Why they are some of the best creepy clown horror movies: For my money, Pennywise has nothing on Art the Clown — the sadistic star of writer and director Damien Leone’s unapologetically brutal cult favorite slasher, Terrifier, and its even more extreme follow-up, Terrifier 2.

(Image credit: Image Entertainment)

All Hallows’ Eve (2013)

On Halloween night, a babysitter (Katie Maguire) plays a tape featuring three increasingly strange and terrifying stories that each involve a suspicious clown (Mike Gianelli).

Why it is one of the best creepy clown horror movies: Before the Terrifier movies made the character a household name, Leone introduced horror fans to Art the Clown in his underrated horror anthology movie, All Hallows’ Eve.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Just a few days before Halloween 1977, twenty-somethings in search of the country’s scariest urban legends stumble upon their creepiest stop and, quite possibly, their last.

Why it is one of the best creepy clown horror movies: As far as I am concerned, the Number One reason why writer and director Rob Zombie’s feature film debut, House of 1000 Corpses, is one the rocker-turned-filmmaker’s best movies is the late Sid Haig’s maniacally charming performance as a clownish museum operator who calls himself Captain Spaulding.

(Image credit: Dimension)

Clown (2014)

On his son’s birthday, a father (Andy Powers) fills in as the party entertainment with a costume he happens to find, only to make a horrifying discovery when he is physically unable to remove it.

Why it is one of the best creepy clown horror movies: Directed by MCU Spider-Man movies helmer Jon Watts and produced by Eli Roth, Clown is a unique entry in this subgenre by making its red-nosed central character both the victim and villain by way of grotesque body horror.

(Image credit: MPI Media Group)

Stitches (2012)

Years after he is accidentally killed while performing at a child’s birthday party, a clown (Ross Noble) is magically resurrected and vows to punish those who contributed to his death.

Why it is one of the best creepy clown horror movies: Director Conor McMahon’s underrated Irish thriller, Stitches, achieves a great balance of horror and comedy by incorporating insanely over-the-top gore and casting an actual stand-up comedian as the titular villain.

(Image credit: Shooting Ranch)

Blood Harvest (1987)

While visiting her hometown, a college student (Itonia Salochek) begins to fear for her life when her friends and family begin disappearing one by one.

Why it is one of the best creepy clown horror movies: These days, late musician Tiny Tim’s most famous contribution to the horror genre is the use of his song, “Tiptoe Through the Tulips,” in the Insidious movies, but his first contribution to the genre was was Blood Harvest, in which he gives his only film acting performance as the mentally unstable, “Marvelous Mervo.”

(Image credit: Magnet)

Wrinkles The Clown (2019)

A profile of a mysterious man in a clown mask who became a viral hit after offering parents to scare their children for a price.

Why it is one of the best creepy clown horror movies: Not all of the creepy clowns on this list are entirely works of fiction, such as the titular subject of Michael Beach Nichols’ documentary, Wrinkles the Clown.

(Image credit: Trans World Entertainment)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

A couple tries to save their town from deadly extra-terrestrials that have taken the form of grotesque harlequins, disguised their ship as a circus tent, and trapped their victims in cotton candy.

Why it is one of the best creepy clown horror movies: People who might not yet be ready for some of the truly terrifying titles above might want to consider the Chiodo Brothers’ cult-favorite, hilarious creature feature, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, as a good starting point.

(Image credit: MGM)

BONUS: Poltergeist (1982)

A couple tries to save their youngest daughter from the malevolent supernatural forces that have invaded their home and abducted her into a spiritual realm.

Why it is one of the best creepy clown horror movies: Director Tobe Hooper and co-writer and producer Steven Spielberg’s haunted house movie classic, Poltergeist, is not a definitive creepy clown movie, but one of the iconic and horrifying scenes involves a doll that is certainly clownish and quite creepy.

For years, I grew up having zero interest in clowns without ever really understanding why. After the seeing the movies above, I think I get it now.