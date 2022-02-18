Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Horror Reboot
Leatherface is back! Should you plan to see this movie?
Everything old is new again, and unfortunately for some new visitors of Harlow, Texas, that adage definitely includes Leatherface. Texas Chainsaw Massacre hit Netflix on February 18 as the ninth film in the horror franchise, yet serves as more of a direct sequel to Tobe Hooper's 1974 slasher The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Critics had a chance to see the latest horror requel ahead of its release, so we’re here to help you decide if you want to add this one to your watch list.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre was directed by David Blue Garcia and stars Sarah Yarkin and Elsie Fisher as sisters Melody and Lily, who travel to Texas on a business venture with friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson). Sally Hardesty, the iconic Final Girl from the original (and two sequels), is played now by Mandy's Olwen Fouéré, as the role’s original actress, Marilyn Burns, died in 2014. Let’s take a look at what the critics are saying about Texas Chainsaw Massacre, starting with our CinemaBlend review.
Nick Venable rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, saying the slasher film does what it’s supposed to do — deliver entertaining and masterful massacres — even while toying with themes of gentrification and guns.
Valerie Complex of Deadline, however, doesn’t find any fun in the film. The actors do their best with the material, but the irrational script already puts Texas Chainsaw Massacre on this critic’s Worst Movies of the Year list.
Jude Dry of IndieWire gives the movie a C+, saying while there’s not a lot of new ground covered here, Leatherface gives viewers some amusing kills, and horror fans should find themselves satisfied.
In a movie that connects directly to the classic original, Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm argues all that’s really accomplished is highlighting how much better the 1974 movie was. He rates Texas Chainsaw Massacre a 4 out of 10 and says while there’s tons of blood, the movie isn’t particularly frightening.
Matt Donato of IGN gives the movie a 5 out of 10 — or “Mediocre,” saying the movie has some standout kills, but the poorly written script ruins the experience.
It sounds like the critics are in general agreement — Texas Chainsaw Massacre brings the blood but not really the plot. If this gory venture sounds like one you can stomach, you can catch this one from the comfort of your own home. Texas Chainsaw Massacre is streaming now on Netflix. Be sure to check out some of the other best movies on Netflix, as well as our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what else is coming soon.
