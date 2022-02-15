How To Watch The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movies Streaming

Out of all the best horror movie villains, there is no slasher quite like Leatherface in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - mostly due to his titular, gas-powered weapon of choice. The terror that the cannibalistic, human-face wearing maniac created in the late Tobe Hooper’s original 1974 masterpiece was striking enough to spawn an ongoing series that only got more graphic and gross with each installment.

If that is your definition of a good time and you have a whole to kill, what better horror franchise is there to binge? Allow us to point you in the right direction of where to find all nine of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies (so far), starting with the classic that started it all.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Falsely marketed as a true story (excluding some inspiration from serial killer Ed Gein) and still considered one of the all-time best horror movies, writer and director Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an unrelenting nightmare transferred to celluloid that follows five youths tormented by a family of cannibals.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

Tobe Hooper took things in a surprisingly lighter direction with the now classic horror-comedy The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, starring Academy Award nominee Dennis Hopper as a former Marshall after Leatherface’s family.

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

Things got dark again, and bloodier than ever, with Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, starring young, future Academy Award nominee Viggo Mortensen as a new sadistic cannibal character named Tex.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994)

Perhaps the most infamous installment (which is really saying something) is Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation - essentially a remake of the original set on prom night starring young, future Academy Award winners Matthew McConaughey and Renée Zellweger.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Perhaps the most divisive installment is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - a much gorier, direct remake of the original from producer Michael Bay and starring Jessica Biel and the late R. Lee Ermey.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Once again starring R. Lee Ermey and produced by Michael Bay, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning takes place a few years before the events of 2003 remake.

Texas Chainsaw (2013)

Originally released in 3D, Texas Chainsaw continues the legacy of the 1974 original from the perspective of Scream Queen Alexandra Daddario as an unwitting descendant of the Sawyer Family, which Leatherface’s clan came to be known as.

Leatherface (2017)

From Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, the French directorial duo behind 2021’s The Deep House, Leatherface expands the legacy of the 1974 original by giving the iconic antagonist his own twisted origin story.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Produced by Fede Alvarez of the 2013 Evil Dead remake fame, Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a direct, modern-day sequel to the 1974 original released exclusively to Netflix.

Stream Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Netflix (premiering Friday, February 18).

Has anyone in the history or horror movies ever wielded a chainsaw as passionately as Leatherface? Well, maybe Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams in the Evil Dead movies, but I digress.