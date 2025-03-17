That Time Chris Pratt Totally Flexed During His Moneyball Audition And Kicked Out Brad Pitt: 'This Is My House'

Chris Pratt has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, from his breakout role as Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation (available to stream with a Peacock subscription ) to his turn as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies . But before he became a household name, he had to hustle for roles just like any other actor—including one particularly nerve-wracking audition for one of the best baseball movies . The Terminal List actor recently revealed a behind-the-scenes Moneyball moment you might not have known, and it involved kicking Brad Pitt out of the room.

In a clip posted by BBC iPlayer’s official Instagram from Pratt’s recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he shared the wild story of how he landed the role of baseball player Scott Hatteberg in the Oscar-nominated film. The Jurassic World actor recalled feeling intimidated when he walked into the audition room with Pitt and director Bennett Miller. But when Miller called him out for seeming nervous, The Lego Movie voice star decided to commit to the role fully, saying:

I'm in this audition room with Brad Pitt and Bennett Miller, and I’m nervous as you can possibly imagine–He [Miller] just kind of leans back and goes, ‘Yeah, it kind of feels like you're auditioning for this role. You know, this is supposed to be your house, and it feels like you’re just a guy who’s nervous to be sitting next to Brad Pitt.’

Instead of crumbling under the pressure, Pratt channeled his character’s energy and took control. He continued:

I was like: ‘Okay.’ And I said: ‘Well, then how about this? This is my house, and you can start by taking your fucking feet off my desk!’ I kicked him out, and I said: ‘You, Brad, get out! You guys go knock on the door and come back in, then we’ll do the audition!’ And it worked!

Talk about a power move! It turns out that moment of spontaneity impressed the Moneyball team and helped Chris Pratt snag the role—especially since he was already facing casting challenges because of his weight at the time. It's pretty wild to think this was back when he was still mostly known as the lovable goofball from Parks and Recreation.

The gamble paid off, as Moneyball went on to earn critical acclaim and six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. While Pitt’s portrayal of Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane is considered one of his best performances , the Garfield voice star’s performance as Hatteberg—a struggling former catcher turned first baseman—was also widely praised.

Pratt's rise in Hollywood has been nothing short of meteoric since then, leading him to major blockbuster franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World trilogy. More recently, he's taken on heavy roles in action movies, including the sci-fi 2025 movie release The Electric State, though that one has received a bit of a mixed reaction from critics.

Chris Pratt's audition story for Moneyball highlights what makes him such a great actor—he knows how to adapt and throw himself into a role with total confidence. And honestly, kicking Brad Pitt out of the room during an audition? That's such a Star-Lord move.