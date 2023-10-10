That Time Jamie Foxx Actually Crashed A Car Filming Collateral And Production Only Cared About Tom Cruise

Jamie Foxx is an Oscar-winning movie star, but he’s no Tom Cruise. And he wasn’t even that when he actually made a movie with Cruise. The same year that Foxx won his Best Actor Oscar for Ray he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Collateral with Cruise. While he may have been the star in one film, he very much wasn’t in the other, something that he says he learned on set when he accidentally crashed a car.

Several years ago Jamie Foxx appeared on The Graham Norton Show where he relayed a story from the set of Collateral where Foxx played a cab driver who is enlisted against his will as the chauffeur for professional killer Tom Cruise. Foxx says that during filming a stunt went wrong, resulting in an actual car crash on set. Apparently, this caused everybody to come rushing to check on Tom Cruise but nobody seemed too worried about Foxx. He explained…

What happens is, the car gets out of control and I actually do crash into the car. And when they get there, they’re like ‘Jamie, get out of the way, Tom! Are you ok?' And that’s where you know where you are.

Jamie Foxx laughs while telling the story here, so even then he was clearly over it, and in retrospect, it likely was very funny. It doesn’t sound like the crash caused any serious injuries to anybody, though that may be part of why everybody running to check on Tom Cruise was so funny. Also, Foxx doesn't explain exactly how the stunt went wrong, but he was the one driving, so... Although, to be fair, it's not like being in an actual car crash is the craziest stunt Tom Cruise has actually done on a movie set, and all the other times he does it on purpose.

Jamie Foxx still isn’t as big a star as Tom Cruise, though to be fair I’m not sure anybody else in the world is. There are a lot of car accidents that Jamie Foxx could be in and he would absolutely be the first person people worried about. There aren’t many human beings on the planet Earth who could be in a car with Tom Cruise when it crashed and have people more worried about them.

Foxx has become a huge movie star since Collateral, however, and he is a person that a lot of people worry about when his health and safety are in question, as was the case when Foxx went through a recent health scare. While it appears he has a road to recovery ahead of him, all signs point to Foxx doing much better, which has millions of fans very happy.