Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized After Health Scare: ‘They Are Running Tests’

Jamie Foxx has had a long and wildly successful career spanning music, TV, and movies. He was showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 55, but his generations of fans were shocked last week when it was revealed that Foxx experienced a medical emergency, and was brought to the hospital in the midst of filming his upcoming Netflix movie with Cameron Diaz. Unfortunately he remains hospitalized for the time being after that health scare, and they're reportedly "running tests" to figure out the cause of his symptoms.

It's been a week since it was first revealed that Jamie Foxx was experiencing a mysterious medical issue, one serious enough to require hospitalization. Unfortunately the details of what's wrong with the Dreamgirls actor remains a mystery for the time being, no doubt inspiring plenty of fan theories and rumors. And a new report by CNN reveals that he's still in the hospital, as his medical team tries to get to the bottom of it. An unnamed source was quoted, saying:

They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened.

That's some scary stuff. While experiencing a medical emergency is harrowing for anyone, it's especially anxiety-inducing when you don't know exactly what's wrong. Hopefully these extensive tests will provide some answers soon, and therefore offer a concrete treatment plan for the Oscar-winning actor, who has earned his own trophy as well as one for his work on Soul.

Foxx is in the hospital in Georgia, which is where his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action was filming when his emergency occurred. There's been plenty of excitement behind the project thanks to his collaboration with Annie co-star Cameron Diaz, who was coming out of retirement for the occasion. Although the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor's hospitalization seemingly has the potential to put the project in jeopardy-- depending on how much more he had to film.

While it's currently unclear what medical issue Jamie Foxx is dealing with, the stakes feel high. The situation was serious enough that his family has traveled to Georgia to be at his side. His daughter has providing some updates on social media outlets like Instagram. Last week good news came in the fact that he was apparently able to communicate with his loved ones, but the updates since then have been few and far between.

The information about Foxx's condition may be limited, but we do know that the incident that resulted in his hospitalization didn't happen on the set of Back in Action. What's more, an ambulance wasn't called to bring him to the hospital, and instead he was brought there by a personal vehicle. Still, the situation feels serious.

As previously mentioned, the "Gold Digger" singer has been hard at work filming is upcoming Netflix movie with Cameron Diaz. Fans were thrilled to see this pair collaborating again on a film project, although the movie has now become synonymous with Foxx's health issues. Back in Action doesn't currently have a release date, but you can check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.