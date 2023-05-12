Jamie Foxx's Daughter Provides Hopeful Update About Her Dad's Health: 'He Was Playing Pickleball Yesterday

A month ago to the day, the family of Jamie Foxx shared that the Oscar-winning actor had been hospitalized after experiencing a “medical complication” . The latest update about Foxx’s condition comes from his eldest daughter Corinne Foxx, who shared that her dad is doing well, and even playing pickleball, while getting real about the “wild” way the media has portrayed his road to recovery.

Corinne Foxx took to Instagram on Friday to share an update on behalf of the Foxx family along with sharing a post from RapTV, which has since been deleted, that alleged that the actor's loved ones were “preparing for the worst.” Check out Foxx’s post:

(Image credit: Corinne Foxx/Instagram)

Per his daughter, Jamie Foxx has been out of the hospital for “weeks,” and he is currently “recuperating.” Corinne Foxx even shared that he was even playing pickleball yesterday. Despite recent reports, it sounds like her father is most certainly on the mend and feeling much better. She even capped off the post by sharing that the Foxx family has an “exciting work announcement” next week too!

Jamie Foxx and his family have been pretty mum on the nature of the health complications he recently experienced amidst the outpouring of love from fans and friends since the news broke. The Soul actor did take to social media on May 3 to break his silence and say he appreciated all the love in light of the “medical complication.” Certainly, the actor deserves his privacy to recover on his own terms without having to answer to the public. However, in light of some erroneous reports making rounds, Corinne Foxx cleared every up by letting everyone know that her dad’s health is improving.

Following Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization, it was reported last week that two of his projects, Back In Action and Beat Shazam resumed production without the actor. Back in Action is an upcoming Netflix action comedy co-starring Cameron Diaz, and Beat Shazam is a game show that he hosts alongside Corinne Foxx who is the show’s DJ. With the latest update in mind, we imagine he will be heading back to work in no time. Although, for now, he is understandably taking more time to recuperate after returning home from the hospital.