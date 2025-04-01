The Beatles Movies Have Revealed The Stars Of The Four Films, And The Plan Is More Epic Than I Could Have Imagined

In March 2024, an exceptionally ambitious project was announced. It was revealed that Sam Mendes was going to tell the story of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison a.k.a. The Beatles, but rather than just making a single film, the filmmaker's plan is to make four separate feature that will each have a unique perspective from one of the bandmates. That's a hell of a lot for any director to take on – but a little over one year later, we have new updates about the movies, and the idea is even crazier than originally thought.

CinemaCon, the annual Las Vegas-based convention for movie theater owners, kicked off this evening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with a slate presentation from Sony Pictures, and the big capstone was a massive update about the upcoming Beatles movies. Sam Mendes took to the stage with Sony Pictures chairman/CEO Tom Rothman, and they not only announced the actors who will be playing the Fab Four, but they also unveiled plans to have all of the films in theaters in the same month.

You can check out the first official look at the movie's ensemble above, but for those of you who don't recognize the faces...

Paul Mescal is playing Paul McCartney

Joseph Quinn is playing George Harrison

Barry Keoghan is playing Ringo Starr

Harris Dickinson is playing John Lennon

It was previously announced that all of the Beatles movies would get a theatrical rollout at some point in 2027, but the dates were pushed back so that Sony could release what they are dubbing the "first bingable theatrical experience." Rather than coming out months apart, all four of the films will be arriving on the big screen in April 2028. It should go without saying that while we've seen plenty of productions begin with multi-picture plans, from Peter Jackson's Lord Of The Rings to Avengers: Infinity War/Avengers: Endgame, we've never seen a distribution strategy like this before. It's unclear at this point if they will all be coming out the same day or will debut one week apart (and in the latter case, we don't know in what order they will premiere).

That cast is also ripe with extreme talent and buzz, as all four actors have been earning great acclaim for their work in recent years and are considered prime up-and-comers. Paul Mescal is coming off of his first blockbuster in Gladiator II; Joseph Quinn, following standout work on Stranger Things, is playing Johnny Storm a.k.a. The Human Torch in Fantastic Four: First Steps; Barry Keoghan earned an Academy Award nomination for The Banshees Of Inisherin (not to mention that he's playing The Joker in Matt Reeves' The Batman films); and Harris Dickinson has earned high marks for titles like Babygirl and Triangle Of Sadness.

Per Sam Mendes, all four of the movies about Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison will feature specific points of view and will crossover at certain moments in their stories. That's a special and tremendously exciting idea, and I can't wait to see how it all turns out.

We'll surely hear a lot more about these movies very soon as principal photography starts (it's totally wild that Sam Mendes is planning to make four distinct features in about three years). Be on the look out for more news about The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event in the coming weeks and months, but also be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of our exciting reporting from on the ground at CinemaCon.