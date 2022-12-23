The Best Gifts For The Avatar: The Way Of Water Fan In Your Life
We've rounded up the best gifts for the Avatar: The Way of Water fan in your life!
After over a decade of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water has finally hit theaters. Just the second entry in what is planned to be a 5-film series, the sequel is already crushing it at the box office and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
If you have an Avatar fan in your life, check out the roundup below of the best Avatar gifts from around the web. We'll be updating this list as more products are released, so be sure to check back for the latest Na'vi merch.
Funko Pop! Avatar's Jake Sully- $12.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Metkayina Reef Home- $79.99 on LEGO (opens in new tab)
Avatar: The Way of Water Makeup Collection Set-
$183 $120 at NYX (opens in new tab)
Skimwing Adventure- $34.99 on LEGO (opens in new tab)
Avatar 3D Bedside Night Lamp-
$40.40 $32.31 on Etsy (opens in new tab)
Avatar 2 The Way of Water Neytiri Cosplay Costume-
$69.99 $57.99 on Cosplayclans (opens in new tab)
Pandora – The World of Avatar Banshee Loungefly Backpack- $98.00 on shopDisney (opens in new tab)
Na'vi Avatar Glow-in-the-Dark Leggings for Adults- $44.99 on shopDisney (opens in new tab)
Avatar: The Way Of Water Logo Glow-In-The-Dark Hoodie-
$49.90 $39.92 at Hot Topic (opens in new tab)
Avatar 2 Action Figures 50cm Desktop Collection- $95.99 on Etsy (opens in new tab)
Avatar: The Way Of Water Mesh Dress- $49.90 at Hot Topic (opens in new tab)
Avatar The Way of Water The Visual Dictionary-
$30 $27 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
