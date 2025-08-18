Fallout Season 2 Revealed A Location That Gamers Never Got To Visit, And I Have Questions

I'm amped that the 2025 TV schedule includes a new season of Fallout, with Season 2 dropping in December. Diehard fans of the games and those who love television alike are thrilled to see what's next for Lucy and the Ghoul, and I'm even more ecstatic now that it looks like we're seeing a location that gamers never got to visit.

Images of Season 2 were released ahead of the season, and I have a lot of questions after seeing a couple of pictures of a place I never saw when playing Fallout: New Vegas. Fortunately, I'll get to see a pre-apocalypse New Vegas with my Prime subscription later this year, but I have a lot of questions before then about what that'll look like.

Is Cooper Visiting Las Vegas Or New Vegas?

The above photo of Cooper Howard in a car outside of the Lucky 38 confirms the Season 2 flashbacks will show him at least being within the vicinity of Mr. House's iconic casino, where he holds dominion over the city. At first, I wondered if this would be an episode of Cooper visiting the Las Vegas we know in the real world, but now I'm second-guessing myself.

For example, New Vegas in the games is flanked by Securitrons, who work under the direction of Mr. House and maintain peace throughout the area. We've seen Mr. Handy robots and know these types of robots existed pre-apocalypse in Fallout, so I think this may be a different-looking Vegas.

What Was New Vegas Like Before The Apocalypse?

It's worth noting that part of the appeal of New Vegas in the Fallout universe is that the main strip contains rad-free water, and is one of the most unchanged areas of the United States after the apocalypse. Of course, the outskirts of town are far more sketchy and filled with gangs who base their whole aesthetic after Elvis and other iconic old Vegas icons.

My big question is how much of the New Vegas shown in the games was representative of the Old Vegas we'll see in Fallout Season 2? Mainly, I'm curious as to whether Mr. House was always the major player in Vegas that he's shown to be in the post-apocalypse era, but even mentioning that character opens up an entirely different can of worms we still have to talk about.

Which Version Of New Vegas' Ending Will Be Adapted For TV?

I've written in previous articles how the Fallout series is in line with the same canon as the games. The confusing part is that this season will take place after the events of Fallout: New Vegas, which gives the player multiple options for how the game plays out and ends. Some endings include Mr. House and ones that don't, and I wondered which version the series would go with to tell its story.

I think Cooper Howard visiting the Lucky 38 in a flashback, plus the fact that we saw Mr. House briefly in Fallout Season 1, hints that the character is alive in Season 2. That statement may leave some scratching their heads, and gamers likely already know. All I can say is, there are many ways to live a long time in this universe, as we saw in part in Season 1.

In any case, I do think it'll be cool to see New Vegas, as well as the dynamic between the Three Families and their situation before the rise of the city in the post-apocalypse. My only fear is that there's so much that I want to see in Season 2 that it could easily bleed into the already-confirmed Season 3, but the show might move on from the area too quickly. I would love to see Fallout spend a couple of seasons in New Vegas, but will it?

Get ready to watch Fallout Season 2 when it drops on Prime Video in December. Walton Goggins said it blows Season 1 out of the water, so my expectations going into this season are sky-high!