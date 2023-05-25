The Boogeyman Reviews Are Here, And Critics Say The Stephen King Adaptation Will Have People Checking For Monsters Under The Bed
Who's in the mood for a good summer scare?
There are a number of big movies coming to theaters this summer, including plenty of family-friendly options to pass the time while the kids are out of school. However, for those craving something a little more unsettling, you’ll soon be able to get your horror fix, when The Boogeyman hits the big screen on June 2. The adaptation of Stephen King’s 1973 short story is the next of the author’s many upcoming movies, miniseries and more, and the reviews are here to expand what we know about the adaptation.
The movie stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) and Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box) as sisters mourning their mother’s death, with Chris Messina as their phsychiatrist father. The family’s lives are thrown even further into turmoil when a disturbed man (David Dastmalchian) arrives, claiming his children were killed by a monster that hides in the darkness. Early reactions from The Boogeyman’s screening at CinemaCon were positive, with moviegoers praising the acting, the action and edge-of-your-seat thrills, so what are the critics saying now? In CinemaBlend’s review of The Boogeyman, Eric Eisenberg rates it 4 out of 5 stars, saying this is a perfect movie to watch in a crowded theater. He continues:
Kim Newman of Empire also rates The Boogeyman 4 out of 5 stars, calling it an “ungimmicky ghost story” powered by gnawing grief and crafted to deliver maximum scares with minimum fuss. The critic writes:
Jonathan Sim of ComingSoon.net gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying we’ve seen a lot of this kind of horror before, but director Rob Savage brings it to life and proves that he knows how to catch the audience off-guard. More from the review:
Daisy Phllipson of Dextero says this movie is well worth the watch for horror junkies, even with a monster that is a little too digitized. The jump scares make up for all of that, and the critic rates it 4 out of 5 stars, saying:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting gives the movie just 2.5 skulls out of 5, saying The Boogeyman offers plenty of well-executed scares that will stick with moviegoers, with compliments going to the cast. However, it fails to bring the story to a satisfying conclusion. The critic continues;
While possibly not breaking any new ground in the horror genre, The Boogeyman sounds like one of the more satisfying Stephen King short story adaptations. The critics have no trouble recommending this for anyone in need of a horror fix when it hits the big screen on Friday, June 2. See what other horror movies are on tap for 2023, and check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what else is coming soon to theaters.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
