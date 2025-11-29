A24 Is Selling Some WTF Hereditary Ornaments, But I Actually Want Them

The holidays are a time when I'm typically watching the best Christmas movies, and leaving the best horror movies behind in the fall. That said, I still have a big love for the genre as a whole, which may be why my social media algorithm threw the most bizarre A24 merchandising offering I've seen, and it involves Hereditary. Holiday ornaments based on Ari Aster's acclaimed horror film are being solid. And, as weird as they are, I'm feeling a way about the fact that they're not currently on my Christmas tree.

What better way to celebrate one of the most gruesome scenes in modern horror than by having Charlie's decaying head hanging on the tree? Not only that, A24 is offering a severed pigeon head and "King Paimon" as well. Take a look at the set of three, available for $36 below:

(Image credit: A24)

That Charlie ornament is horrifying but also hilarious. I never thought a holiday ornament could look so gross, and every time I see those bugs on Charlie's head on the ornament, I'm instantly transported back to that horrific scene. In a way, it's almost healing to look at, or I'm just getting desensitized after seeing other horrifying things in other similar horror movies like Bring Her Back.

Unfortunately, there's currently a wait list for the Hereditary ornaments, but there are other options for those who want to add a little A24 flair to their Christmas tree. The X trilogy ornament set is still in stock, and I'm also a massive fan of the Midsommar May Queen tree topper. I'm a fan of decorative tree toppers, but as I learned after eying a Star Wars Death Star one, it's essential to ensure these fancy toppers don't tilt your tree.

I can imagine these types of ornaments being a hit with the crowd who grew up watching The Nightmare Before Christmas and wished October could last just a bit longer. Also, I can see these trinkets being snagged by collectors, because I'm sure someone a couple of decades from now will remember these and need to have them on their Christmas tree, no matter the cost. Hell, I want it right now, and would be willing to hop on the secondary market to pick it up if it were the right price!

As much as I love these ornaments, I'm not sure I love them enough to want to rewatch Hereditary anytime soon. I saw it for a second time a few years ago and still feel like I'm more than fine going another decade before I have to watch it again. Basically, I'm waiting until I feel like my daughter is old enough to watch it without being horrified, so maybe I should wait until she's in her 30s?

Hereditary is currently available on streaming with an HBO Max subscription. I'm not going to watch it anytime soon, but I'd like to think there's someone out there who's seen these ornaments and now has a hankering for rewatching one of the most celebrated horror movies of the modern era.