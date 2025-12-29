Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme Has Already Broken A Box Office Record

Timothée Chalamet has had no shortage of big swings over the last few years, but the 2025 movie schedule release of Marty Supreme might be one of his most interesting wins yet. The Josh Safdie-directed drama has only just arrived in theaters, and it’s already making A24 history at the box office, proving that the Beautiful Boy actor’s drawing power extends well beyond franchises and familiar IP.

According to The Numbers, Marty Supreme earned $28.3 million domestically in its first five days, marking the biggest opening for a new A24 release. That figure officially tops Civil War, which previously held the record with a $25.5 million debut earlier this year. While there’s an important caveat attached to the milestone, the headline remains impressive for a studio better known for critical acclaim than massive openings.

The key difference comes down to timing. Marty Supreme, which, believe it or not, is not a sports movie, opened on Christmas Eve, meaning its reported total reflects a Wednesday-to-Sunday stretch. By comparison, Civil War earned its $25.5 million during a standard Friday-through-Sunday opening weekend. When narrowed to the traditional three-day window, Marty Supreme pulled in $17.1 million, which still lands it comfortably among A24’s strongest debuts to date.

(Image credit: A24)

Chalamet stars as Marty Mauser, a fiercely driven professional table tennis player whose intensity borders on obsession. The film leans hard into character and momentum, a lane Safdie knows well, and critics have responded accordingly. The movie currently holds a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise for both its relentless energy and the Lady Bird star’s performance.

The box office result is especially encouraging given the film’s reported $60–70 million budget, which makes Marty Supreme the most expensive project A24 has ever produced. With nearly half of that figure already recouped domestically in under a week, the studio is in a far stronger position than skeptics expected heading into release.

The record-setting debut also came during a crowded and competitive holiday frame. Avatar: Fire and Ash continued its dominant run in just its second weekend, while titles like Zootopia 2 and the Anaconda remake also fought for attention. Even so, Marty Supreme managed to carve out space, finishing the weekend in third place while expanding into more than 2,600 theaters.

(Image credit: A24)

For the actor, the performance only reinforces what recent years have already suggested. In Chalamet's best movies, from the Dune films to Wonka, he’s proven capable of opening films across wildly different genres. What’s notable here is that Marty Supreme isn’t built on spectacle or brand recognition. It’s a character-driven drama anchored almost entirely on his shoulders, and audiences showed up anyway.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s also awards-season momentum quietly building in the background. Timothée Chalamet is widely seen as a front-runner for Best Actor, which would mark his first Oscar win after previous nominations. Whether that materializes, Marty Supreme has already accomplished something concrete: it has expanded the ceiling for what an A24 release can achieve commercially.

For a studio long associated with prestige rather than profit, the record feels doubly impressive. As we head into the 2026 movie calendar, you can still check out Marty Supreme before the end of the year. Check your local listings for showtimes.