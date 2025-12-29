Rian Johnson Explains Why He Made Wake Up Dead Man So Soon After Glass Onion
I get why he did this.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is the latest from Rian Johnson, and one of many 2025 Netflix movies readers should make time for. The feature came out not long after the sequel to the original movie, Glass Onion, which I admittedly thought was odd, but it all makes a lot more sense after hearing why the director made that decision.
Except for a handful of episodes of the now-canceled Peacock series Poker Face, Johnson has been exclusively working on the Knives Out franchise since 2019. This has led to three movies in a much shorter time than most franchises, though the director told EW he had a good reason for rushing to do the third after the first sequel:
I can understand that, especially after hearing some people say the Thailand location for Season 3 of The White Lotus wasn't quite as posh as previous resorts. Fortunately, the favorable reviews on Wake Up Dead Man, both from CinemaBlend and critics at large, prove that bigger doesn't always mean better.
Instead of a movie centered on a billionaire and their grand estate, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery centers on two priests, a congregation, and the Catholic faith. Rian Johnson talked about what drew him to that idea specifically, and how it connected to his own life:
As for other changes Wake Up Dead Man made, we've noted that the movie waits a while before introducing Benoit Blanc into the story. In doing so, it basically makes Josh O'Connor's Father Jud the main character for most of the story and allows the adventure itself to breathe.
I've heard some fans complain that the movie was a little less campy than usual and that the killer reveal was a little too obvious. Personally, I didn't see that as a problem and would say this was by far the best movie he's done. The bar may not have been raised in terms of spectacle, but I would say I'll have higher expectations for the fourth movie.
As for how this could influence Rian Johnson and the next idea he has for the Knives Out franchise, that's up in the air. The director said he only had a vague idea for what to do with the fourth movie for now, noting that he doesn't like to get too specific with the story until he actually prepares to write it. So it can better reflect more current times.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is available to stream with a Netflix subscription right now. Those who haven't had a chance to watch yet should do so immediately and get ready for a new year packed with more quality movies from the streamer.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
