Jennifer Aniston And More Pay Tribute To Brigitte Bardot

The 2025 movie schedule has been somewhat difficult, given the loss of so many cultural icons. From Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen, the death of Ozzy Osborne to the shocking murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, and now the passing of French actress and sex symbol Brigitte Bardot, the year has brought an unusual number of somber headlines. Following Bardot’s death at 91, tributes have continued to pour in, sparking an outpouring of love across the entertainment world. From Hollywood stars to international leaders, many have taken a moment to honor her legacy. One of the most high-profile tributes came from Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston paid tribute to the classic cinema mainstay on her Instagram Story , where the Friends veteran star shared a black-and-white image of the actress captioned “RIP Legend,” accompanied by a dove and a broken-heart emoji.

French President Emmanuel Macron also released a lengthy, poetic statement recognizing the late modeling trailblazer as a defining figure in French culture. In his X post , Macron praised her films, her unmistakable presence, and her later-life advocacy, writing that Bardot “embodied a life of freedom.” In the tribute below, you can read that he describes her as a legend of the century who touched generations. His full post read:

Her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, her face that became Marianne, Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. French existence, universal brilliance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century.

Musician and LGBTQ+ icon Chappell Roan also paid tribute on Instagram , posting a classic Vogue France image of Bardot. Roan also revealed that the Contempt icon inspired her hit “Red Wine Supernova,” a cultural inspiration that isn’t immediately obvious.

Model and actress Christie Brinkley shared her own social media tribute , reposting a video montage celebrating The Truth star's life and legacy. The post highlighted the And God Created Woman star's dual identity as both an international beauty icon and a committed animal activist, using hashtags to draw attention to her work beyond the screen.

Wildlife filmmaker Anneka Svenska focused her tribute squarely on the Paris-born legend's activism. Svenska took to X to write that “left fame to fight for animals,” noting the founding of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, her efforts to combat fur farming and animal cruelty. The French actress-turned-activist also had a significant impact on animal welfare laws in France.

RIP Brigitte Bardot (1934–2025)She left fame to fight for animals.Founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation.Rescued tens of thousands.Fought fur, puppy farms & cruelty.Helped change animal-welfare laws in France. Animals were safer because she existed. #BrigitteBardot… pic.twitter.com/Mu0oKrQfBtDecember 28, 2025

The International film icon lived a life shaped as much by images as by motion. She shot to fame in the 1950s and quickly became one of the most photographed women in the world, representing the spirit of freedom after the war. But by her late 30s, she surprised everyone by stepping away from acting and the spotlight to focus on animal welfare. In 1976, she started the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and became a dedicated, sometimes controversial, advocate against animal cruelty.

As the tributes make clear, the Love on a Pillow star’s story was never simple, and that’s part of why it still resonates. She was a movie star who helped redefine fame, a style icon who never seemed entirely comfortable being watched, and later a fierce activist who walked away from everything that made her famous. Whether remembered for her films, her image, or her uncompromising devotion to animal welfare, Bardot left an imprint that crossed generations and borders. Love her, critique her, or wrestle with her contradictions; her presence has shaped culture in ways that won’t fade quietly.