As Former Terrifier Star Files Lawsuit, The Series' Most Shocking Death Scene Just Got Even Darker

Fans of the best horror movies know the Terrifier franchise delivers some of the most twisted kills in modern slashers . And if there’s one scene that cemented its cult status, it’s the infamous upside-down hacksaw kill . Catherine Corcoran, who played the ill-fated Dawn, became an instant scream queen thanks to her brutally unforgettable performance. But now, years later, the actress is suing the director, and what we’re learning about how that scene was made makes it even more disturbing.

(Image credit: Dread Central)

Why Catherine Corcoran Took The Risks In Terrifer

In a newly filed lawsuit, according to The Hollywood Reporter ’s reporting, the actress accuses the Terrifier filmmakers of breach of contract, sexual harassment, and financial fraud. She's alleging she was promised a 1% cut of profits across the entire franchise in exchange for working under brutal conditions and accepting SAG’s bare-minimum daily rate of $100. The series has since exploded in popularity, with three films grossing nearly $100 million globally off a combined $2.5 million budget. Corcoran’s share? Roughly $8,300.

Let’s put that in perspective: while Art the Clown has become a horror icon, with Terrifier merch, haunted house tie-ins, and moving into his highly anticipated fourth and final film. The woman who helped put the franchise on the map says she was left with long-term health damage and little to show for it.

According to the lawsuit, Corcoran alleges she was suspended upside down by her ankles for ten hours while filming her character’s infamous death. The process was so physically intense that filming was done in short, 40-second increments to prevent blood from pooling in her head. At times, she was lowered onto a platform to lie flat and recover. A doctor later confirmed she suffered cranial swelling and eardrum damage.

(Image credit: Dread Central)

Corcoran says she was promised more

All of this, she alleges, was part of the risk she agreed to take, betting on the film’s future in exchange for a back-end deal. A gamble, she says, made Terrifier possible on a shoestring budget. But when she asked about her earnings years later, she claims she was brushed off and told the production company “doesn’t keep records.”

The complaint also states that Corcoran was never given proper notice or written consent forms regarding her nudity in the scene, violating both SAG rules and California civil code on the distribution of explicit material, making this lawsuit about more than money, but basic safety. For all the praise Terrifier has received as a grassroots horror success story, Corcoran’s lawsuit paints a much uglier picture of how that success was built.

Her lawyer puts it bluntly and makes a great point. The attorney writes in the complaint:

Were it not for Corcoran’s willingness to take a risk on this production and receive her compensation on the back-end, the series would not exist as it could not have been made on a shoe-string budget otherwise… However, when it came time to pay what was owed, the producers chose to cheat her.

Corcoran’s work, alongside the efforts of the entire early Terrifier team, played a key role in turning the film into the cult sensation it is today. Now, she’s pushing for a full financial accounting to determine how much she’s actually owed from the franchise’s success. Considering how heavily the series continues to profit from her performance, there may be merit to this argument. As of October 28, 2025, director Damien Leone and the film’s producers have not made any public statements addressing the lawsuit.

(Image credit: Cineverse / Bloody Disgusting)

How This Affects Terrifier 4's Release

At this point, it’s unlikely that Catherine Corcoran’s lawsuit will derail the release of Terrifier 4. The film is already deep into production, and the franchise’s momentum, especially with its massive box-office returns and Halloween Horror Nights crossover appeal, makes it a juggernaut more than likely too profitable to pause.

But just because the machine keeps moving doesn’t mean this shouldn’t make some noise. If anything, the lawsuit casts a long shadow over the franchise’s gritty, grassroots origin story. Fans can still be excited for Terrifier 4, and watch the first three films with a Peacock subscription, but it’s worth remembering that these films didn’t emerge from nowhere, but were built on the backs of actors taking serious risks for very little money.