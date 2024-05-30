The Crow's Bill Skarsgård Has Some Choice Words For His Remake's Ending, And I'm Starting To Worry Again

When it comes to surefire conversation starters, moviegoers love a good, or a bad, ending. As The Crow remake has flown into an August debut on the 2024 movie schedule , we won’t be able to debate its finale’s effectiveness just yet. But star Bill Skarsgård is already making sure that we’ll have that discussion when the time is right, as he’s shared some choice words for director Rupert Sanders’ remake. With just six words, I’m starting to worry about this remake all over again.

Bill Skarsgård’s Feelings On The Crow Reboot’s Ending

Esquire caught up with the new Eric Draven himself in a chat for a project that is, indeed, in the can after what felt like an eternity of cursed development. Though the events of The Crow 2024 haven’t been spoiled, Skarsgård’s reaction is still pretty loaded:

I personally preferred something more definitive.

I’m going to give fans of the Alex Proyas-directed/Brandon Lee-starring ‘90s classic a moment to scream. Go on, I know you want to. There you go. Did that feel good? I hope so, because we need to talk this out, especially if you, like me, saw that first Crow remake trailer and kept their minds open with some skepticism.

Now that that’s out of the way, let’s acknowledge what that statement possibly means. Quite frankly, it sounds like the door is open for a sequel of some sort, and that notion is also shared by the source of this quote. Normally that sort of strategy is overly ambitious at best, and at worst a laughable angle of attack when tackling just why The Crow 2024 possibly didn’t work.

But in the case of the spirit and the message from the movie this remake is trying to update, that decision is just downright wrong. Even though I’ll still give this new version a proper shot in the theaters, I now want to share why it’s now going to be a little more difficult for me to be won over by this project.

The Crow 2024’s Conclusion Sounds Like A Miscalculation

Those still questioning The Crow’s remake are going to be even more inquisitive, as an ending that’s less than definitive flies in the face of the film spawned from James O’Barr’s iconic comic. Eric Draven is a spirit of vengeance, but he had an endgame. In a story that’s designed to discuss topics like mourning and letting go, leaving the door open like most aspiring cinematic universes tend to do is the antithesis of Eric’s story.

Of course, for all the things we do know about The Crow ‘24 , this discussion still isn’t over, as we don’t know how that film ends. So for all anyone knows, the potential sequel door is opened just a crack, with some suggestive imagery that can easily be used as a springboard for the next entry.

Or maybe Eric’s story concludes, but we’re given a peek into the next potential spirit of vengeance who needs to fight for closure. That would fit with the anthology approach of the OG’s sequels; for better or worse.

If there’s anything I’d like to close on, it’s the words of Eric Draven himself. Yes dear friends, The Crow ‘94 already provided us with the best case for why the ending to this story shouldn’t be open-ended. So if you remember your goth scripture, say it with me now: “It can’t rain all the time.”