The Crow Reboot Director Says Guns Were Banned From Set. What They Used Instead

The upcoming reboot of The Crow , directed by Rupert Sanders, will soon land on the 2024 movie schedule . The flick promises not only a fresh take on the iconic dark comic book but also a groundbreaking approach to on-set safety. In a decisive move that echoes the franchise's tragic history and disastrous production , Sanders opted to ban all functional firearms from the set, a choice influenced by past accidents that have cast a shadow over the industry. So, what did they use instead to maintain that action intensity fans expect of the franchise?

The original 1994 film adaptation of The Crow was marred by the accidental shooting death of its star, Brandon Lee . A similar tragedy occurred in 2021 on the set of Rust, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot due to the presence of real rounds in a prop gun. With these incidents in mind, Rupert, who filmed the reboot in 2022, prioritized safety, ensuring that such a tragedy would not be repeated on his watch. He told Variety in a recent interview:

Safety is a number one priority. Film sets are very dangerous. There are fast moving cars with cranes stuck on the top. There are stunt guys falling on high wires down steps. Even just walking around a set at night with rain machines and lights — you’re working in an industrial environment. So it’s dangerous. You have to be safe. The first day I met with the special effects department and the armorer, who was great, in Prague. They were very safety-conscious. They follow all the same guidelines as the military when dealing with weapons, but I didn’t even want to risk that.

Given the tragic history and inherent risks of firearms on set, The Ghost in the Shell filmmaker banned firing weapons from his set altogether. Instead, the production used Airsoft guns—non-lethal replicas that fire plastic pellets—and non-functional rubber or metal decoys. This approach ensured that no active rounds, whether live or blank, would ever be present on set. Sanders continued:

So I said, categorically, ‘We will have no firing weapons on set,’ which means we didn’t have one gun that could have had a live round or a blank round anywhere near it ever, so that no projectile could go in. They’re all Airsoft guns, and some of them are just rubber or metal decoys that are functional but have no firing mechanism.

Using Airsoft guns required some creative adjustments in post-production, especially with visual effects. While these replicas mimic realistic movements like the slide action on a Glock, they also required additional effects work to add shell casings, muzzle flashes, and smoke. Despite these challenges, The Snow White and the Huntsman helmer believes the safety and peace of mind of his cast and crew were well worth the effort.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The team behind The Crow’s dedication to safety could set a new standard in Hollywood, where the use of real firearms on set is increasingly scrutinized. With industry leaders like Dwayne Johnson also pledging to avoid real guns in their productions, Sanders’ approach to the forthcoming action movie might inspire a shift in how action films are made, emphasizing safety without sacrificing quality. The intense, action-packed first Crow trailer proves that the use of Airsoft guns didn't diminish the film's realism or brutality, showing other filmmakers that risking live ammunition on set simply isn’t worth it.

The Crow reboot, starring Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven, is set to hit theaters on August 23. It promises the same intensity and darkness fans expect, now emphasizing the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

