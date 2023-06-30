The Flash's Ezra Miller Responds To Protective Order Against Them Expiring

A temporary protective order that was issued against The Flash star Ezra Miller for the alleged harassment of a 12-year-old, as accused by the child’s mother, was lifted on Friday during a court hearing Miller appeared at. The order was filed last summer after Shannon Guin alleged the actor acted inappropriately toward her child. Following the latest development, Miller has released a statement.

Ezra Miller, who has greatly left social media, took to Instagram following the court hearing to share their thoughts on the protective order expiring. In Miller’s words:

I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order was halted. Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families, and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services. I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulation and destructive actions. I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take time to find the facts, rather than chasing clicks.

During the hearing at Greenfield District Court (via Deadline ) the judge ruled the order, set to expire on July 1, will be lifted. Miller’s statement continued as follows:

On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me. Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me – I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support. You have my undying gratitude, admiration, and love.

Ezra Miller’s attorney Marissa Elkins said in court that the order was “based on untrue allegations” along with detailing that at the time of it originally being issued The Flash actor was “struggling with significant mental health issues, and was unable to come to court to defend themself.” Elkins claimed that if Miller had been able to appear in court at the time, the attorney is “confident” the original order would have never been issued in the first place.

Shannon Guin was the second parent to come forward with allegations against Ezra Miller in June 2022 after court documents were filed on June 7, 2022 claimed the actor groomed their 12-year-old child Tokata Iron Eyes with alleged actions that included drugging and displaying “cult-like” and “controlling” behavior towards them.

A couple of months after those two charges, along with several others, including previous separate burglary, harassment, assault charges made throughout that year, Miller shared they were “suffering complex mental health issues” and had begun “ongoing treatment.” Miller apologized for their actions and shared their commitment to “doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage” of life.

Following a host of controversies from Ezra Miller last year, The Flash hit theaters earlier this month to a disappointing box office opening with it falling behind initial projections. So far, the movie has made $217 million worldwide, which is just over the movie’s reported production budget. Ezra Miller skipped out on press for the movie, but made their first public appearance in nearly two years at the movie’s Hollywood premiere on June 12.