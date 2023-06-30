The Flash's Ezra Miller Responds To Protective Order Against Them Expiring
Read the actor's statement.
A temporary protective order that was issued against The Flash star Ezra Miller for the alleged harassment of a 12-year-old, as accused by the child’s mother, was lifted on Friday during a court hearing Miller appeared at. The order was filed last summer after Shannon Guin alleged the actor acted inappropriately toward her child. Following the latest development, Miller has released a statement.
Ezra Miller, who has greatly left social media, took to Instagram following the court hearing to share their thoughts on the protective order expiring. In Miller’s words:
During the hearing at Greenfield District Court (via Deadline) the judge ruled the order, set to expire on July 1, will be lifted. Miller’s statement continued as follows:
Ezra Miller’s attorney Marissa Elkins said in court that the order was “based on untrue allegations” along with detailing that at the time of it originally being issued The Flash actor was “struggling with significant mental health issues, and was unable to come to court to defend themself.” Elkins claimed that if Miller had been able to appear in court at the time, the attorney is “confident” the original order would have never been issued in the first place.
Shannon Guin was the second parent to come forward with allegations against Ezra Miller in June 2022 after court documents were filed on June 7, 2022 claimed the actor groomed their 12-year-old child Tokata Iron Eyes with alleged actions that included drugging and displaying “cult-like” and “controlling” behavior towards them.
A couple of months after those two charges, along with several others, including previous separate burglary, harassment, assault charges made throughout that year, Miller shared they were “suffering complex mental health issues” and had begun “ongoing treatment.” Miller apologized for their actions and shared their commitment to “doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage” of life.
Following a host of controversies from Ezra Miller last year, The Flash hit theaters earlier this month to a disappointing box office opening with it falling behind initial projections. So far, the movie has made $217 million worldwide, which is just over the movie’s reported production budget. Ezra Miller skipped out on press for the movie, but made their first public appearance in nearly two years at the movie’s Hollywood premiere on June 12.
As far as upcoming DC movies go for Ezra Miller, there are currently no plans for the actor to resume their superhero role. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the future of DC here on CinemaBlend.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey
By Ryan LaBee
By Megan Behnke