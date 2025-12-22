Christopher Nolan Stans Have A Lot To Say After The Odyssey Drops Its First Trailer, And Please Pass Me The Popcorn

A few years after scoring Oscars, including Best Picture, for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan is readying what seems to be his most ambitious film to date. Nolan is adapting The Odyssey, the long-heralded Greek epic, for the big screen. The filmmaker, along with Universal Pictures, had been quite selective about releasing footage for his 2026 movie release. Thankfully, though, the first official trailer has finally been released, and Nolan fans – like myself have all the feels and are ready to buy our popcorn for a cinema showing.

The Odyssey tells the story of the valiant Ithaca king, Odysseus (Matt Damon), as he and his men seek to make their way back to their homeland in the aftermath of the Trojan War. However, the group face a considerable amount of dangers on the way, including a mythical creature or two. This first trailer gives fans a clear glimpse of Odysseus' exploits as well as a peek at his family, including wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland). Check out the first look at the sprawling epic:

Fellow Nolan fans, we are so back! The Dark Knight helmer is known for going the distance when it comes to his productions, and the scale of his latest film just seems massive. He’s also stepping things up from a technical standpoint, as the movie was shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The head of the camera company even praised Nolan for pushing the boundaries of their tech with this movie. Not all film fans may be well versed with the technical details but, regardless, plenty of fans took to X to share their hype for the flick:

I'm seated. The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because [it's’ not even July yet, but I'm simply too seated. - @Elena_Walkerr

Dear god, that Ludwig [Göransson] score sounds absolutely incredible. We’re all about to levitate above our IMAX seats😂 - @Rocky_1661

This is everything to me, on my birthday too??? Seated in ways I have never been seated before. - @Defi__Dee

Hellllll yes, like the original Gladiator but on steroids....thank you thank you thank you, the world needs this!! - @timothysykes

My GOAT cooked again 😭🔥🔥🔥 - @hyperkohli

It is beautiful; every frame in this trailer is screaming perfection. The music is as elevating as the cinematography of this film. I am seated for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. You can feel it, Christopher Nolan has made something gorgeous. ❤️- @sky_0707s

The excitement for this Nolan-helmed historical drama is certainly palpable, though there are some who appear to be more skeptical. One common complaint that’s made the rounds online has to do with historical accuracy or the supposed lack thereof. While some users seem to feel strongly about that, at least one fan poked fun at the notion of Nolan devotees not caring all that much:

Nolan fanboys wont care but The Odyssey is going to be an ahistorical mess. First of all, Matt Damon wasn’t even alive back thenDecember 19, 2025

As much hype as fans seem to have about The Odyssey, it seems the ensemble cast has also been excited. Tom Holland called it “the job of a lifetime,” while Matt Damon dropped an f-bomb while sharing his enthusiasm. Within this ensemble, the two stars are also joined by a vast array of talent, including the aforementioned Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth and more.

This trailer for The Odyssey is more than enough to get me pumped for the film. It also makes me wish I could’ve seen the recent sneak peek at the prologue that dropped in select IMAX 70 mm screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another earlier this month. Still, with the arrival of this footage the prospect of a new Christopher Nolan movie hitting theaters feels very real, and I can’t wait to check it out alongside other fans when it opens on July 17, 2026.