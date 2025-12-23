Matt Smith Gave The Middle Finger After Being Asked About House Of The Dragon Season 3, And The Video Is Too Funny

The long wait for House of the Dragon Season 3 continues as the 2025 TV schedule winds down, and the hiatus isn't anywhere near ending with an expected premiere date in August of the 2026 TV schedule. Filming wrapped in October, and Matt Smith still seems to be able to channel his character without any problems. In true Daemon Targaryen fashion, the actor gave the middle finger when asked to describe the upcoming third season.

Of course, it would be hard to blame the actor if he channeled some real-life frustration into the gesture. With Season 2 ending back in August 2024, he's had to spend a long time keeping a tight lid on spoilers for what's to come. Even readers of George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood can't say with certainty what's on the way after all the departures in Season 2. Check out the move that feels exactly like what Daemon would do to the Greens on behalf of the Blacks:

Take that, Team Green! Honestly, my favorite part of the video might be how quickly he flipped the bird – or flipped the dragon? – in response to the request by Hits Radio that he pull a face that sums up House of the Dragon Season 3. While Daemon and Rhaenyra reconciled at the end of Season 2 after he had a Game of Thrones-esque vision, I think it's a safe bet that he's still the Rogue Prince of the Blacks.

Whether he'll do any worse than Blood and Cheese in Season 3 remains to be seen, but he's sure to be a force to be reckoned with. (You can find the first two seasons streaming with an HBO Max subscription.) Production on Season 3 reportedly wrapped back in October, after Matt Smith teased "a lot of blood and guts" in the "bigger and better" new season over the summer. More recently, he stated on This Morning that he thought Season 3 would be out "in August next year."

Depending on when in August the date will be, Season 3 could well arrive more than two full years after the end of Season 2, with that finale airing on August 4, 2024. (Fans may be in the mood to flip the bird as well at how much longer the hiatus is!)

For fans of the entire world of Westeros, however, HBO has guaranteed at least one release per year through 2028 thanks to the early Season 4 renewal of House of the Dragon. Take a look:

A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) A photo posted by on

The next entry in the world of Game of Thrones will be A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which arrives on January 18 in the new year. The upcoming show is set nearly a century after the events of House of the Dragon, so it should be interesting to see if the new series drops any clues about what will happen to Daemon and Co. in Season 3 and beyond.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At least the adventures of Dunk and Egg will be a taste of the world of Westeros as the wait continues for Daemon, Rhaenyra, Alicent, and the rest to return.