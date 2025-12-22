‘Will Miss You, Hermano.’ Andy Muschietti, Spike Lee And More Pay Tribute To ‘PJ’ James Ransone After Death At 46

Many celebrities were shocked on Sunday when it was learned that James Ransone had died at age 46, allegedly by suicide. The actor was known for his roles in movies like It: Chapter Two, The Black Phone and its sequel, as well as TV shows including The Wire. Many of Ransone’s friends and fellow actors took to social media to pay tribute upon learning about the tragedy.

Andy Muschietti, who directed James “PJ” Ransone in the 2019 Stephen King adaptation's sequel, posted a picture to Instagram of himself with the Eddie Kaspbrak portrayer, who was holding a puppy:

The director included a heartfelt message, expressing his love for the late actor by saying:

PJ I’m so lucky to have met you and to be your friend. I will miss you, hermano ❤️

Filmmaker Spike Lee worked with James Ransone on several movies — Inside Man, Red Hook Summer and Oldboy. He also acknowledged the great loss by posting a photo of the two of them with a caption that read:

Rest In Peace To My Dear Brother, MR. JAMES RANSONE. We Rocked Together On RED HOOK SUMMER And INSIDE MAN. 🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾

On December 19, Los Angeles police officers responded to a call at James Ransone’s home, where they found the actor alone in his shed. His death was being investigated as a suicide by hanging, and no foul play was suspected.

Madeleine McGraw, who worked with Ransone on his last credited project the 2025 movie Black Phone 2 (as well as its predecessor), posted a lengthy tribute to her co-star on Instagram Stories. She recalled The Black Phone premiere, where McGraw said he pulled her and her parents aside for 45 minutes to share advice on how they could guide and protect McGraw through a career in the entertainment industry. Her post read, in part:

I’m struggling to put into words the profound emptiness I’m feeling since learning of James Ransone’s passing. My heart is absolutely shattered. … James, you truly changed me. You inspired me in ways I’ll carry forever, and I promise, with everything in me, to live by the wisdom you shared with me that night at the premiere. I already miss you so deeply. Rest in peace, my friend. You were one of a kind.

Sean Baker, the director of Best Picture Oscar-winner Anora, had the opportunity to work with James Ransone several times and wrote on Instagram that he would miss his friend dearly. Filmmaker Larry Clark, who worked with Ransone on Ken Park also posted his condolences.

Wendell Pierce, who starred in the HBO dramas Treme and The Wire with James Ransone, included a heartbreaking apology in his tribute on X, writing:

Sorry I couldn’t be there for you, brother. Rest in Peace James Ransone

This is such a terrible loss for so many who worked with PJ Ransone over the course of his career. This year, in addition to The Black Phone 2, he appeared on the 2025 TV schedule in the Poker Face Season 2 episode “One Last Job,” which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.

Other notable projects from the actor, including It: Chapter Two, The Wire and Treme, can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription.

Our condolences go out to all of those affected by James Ransone’s death. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm, please call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.