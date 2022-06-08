Parents File Legal Docs Alleging The Flash Star Ezra Miller Is Putting Their Teenage Daughter In Danger

Actor Ezra Miller might have roles in two different major movie franchises, but they’ve been making plenty of headlines for their time off camera. This is because the 29 year-old actor has been getting into all sorts of scuffles in Hawaii, resulting in multiple arrests . And now some parents have filed legal docs alleging The Flash star is putting their teenage daughter in danger.

The wild stories surrounding Ezra Miller continue to come out, and this newest one comes to us from TMZ . In the legal docs, the parents of teenage activist Tokata Iron Eyes cited her friendship with the Perks of Being a Wallflower star, starting in 2016 when she was 12 and Miller was 23. That friendship has continued to this day, with Takota even traveling with the actor for their infamous Hawaii trip. But their friendship also reportedly resulted in the young person dropping out of school in order to travel around with Miller.

In the legal documents acquired by TMZ, the parents of Tokata Iron Eyes also allege that Ezra Miller was responsible for bruises on their daughter’s body, and is also insisting that Takota adopt a new name. One quote reads:

Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.

Takota Iron Eyes’ parents are insisting that the legal system gets involved for their daughter’s safety, and there’s reportedly plans for a day in court next month. But what does Takota think about all of this? The young activist posted a long response on Instagram, explaining her side of the story and maintaining there’s no need for legal action or a conservatorship. Check it out for yourself below,

For their part, Ezra Miller’s team hasn’t responded to the allegations made by Takota’s parents. That being said, they might have their hands full given the various charges that have previously been made about the Fantastic Beasts star. Miller has been making waves in Hawaii for months now, including arrests at bars, confrontations with locals, and a restraining order (although the latter has reportedly been dismissed ). And now there’s another wild new headline surrounding them.

Given these controversies, some fans have wondered about Ezra Miller’s possible future with Warner Bros., and the two major franchises they’re involved in. The studio has denied reports of emergency meetings about the actor, and The Flash is already in the can . Although some fans have been floating around other names to possibly replace Miller as Barry Allen. And there’s no guarantee that Fantastic Beasts 4 will even happen . We’ll just have to wait and see if the studio actually distances itself from the actor.