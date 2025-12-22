Will The Housemaid Get A Sequel? Sydney Sweeney And The Director Weigh In
There are two sequel books that can still be adapted!
This weekend saw the release of Paul Feig's The Housemaid. While it remains to be seen if the book to screen adaptation goes down as one of Amanda Seyfried's best movies, the new project has been getting a ton of love online. Critics praised The Housemaid, and fans of Freida McFadden's book are wondering if the sequel novels might end up being green lit as a result. While that remain to be seen, both Sydney Sweeney and Feig have expressed interest in continuing the story on the big screen.
The Housemaid competed at the box office with Avatar 3, but it offered a very different type of moviegoing experience. The new movie has audiences yelling at the screen, and I'd love to ee the narrative expanded with a sequel or two. In an interview with Variety, Sweeney expressed interest in doing more Housemaid films, saying:
She's not wrong. McFadden's's book have been super popular ever since The Housemaid hit shelves in 2022. Fans of the book were validated when the movie ended up hitting with audiences, and many want to see the two follow-up novels get their own film adaptation. The star of Euphoria (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is in to reprise her role, but we'll have to see if the studio actually green lights another film.
In the same interview, director Paul Feig also addressed the calls for The Housemaid to get a sequel. He's seemingly down to get back behind the camera for follow-up, saying:
It certainly sounds like the cast and filmmaker are down to make this movie into a full-blown franchise. But The Housemaid will have to perform well enough at the box office for the studio to actually order a sequel. It remains to be seen if that happens, and if word of mouth online convinced the powers that be to give us more.
The Housemaid made changed from the book, and fans of the series are curious about what other variations might happen if/when a sequel film is ordered. In a separate interview with Today, Sydney Sweeney shared her hopes of what could happen in a sequel, saying:
Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney has great chemistry throughout The Housemaid, including the press tour, so it makes sense that the latter actress would want them to get more scenes together in a possible sequel.
The Housemaid is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie schedule. We'll just have to wait to see if a sequel actually gets ordered by the powers at Lionsgate. I'll be keeping my fingers crossed!
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
