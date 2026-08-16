Matthew McConaughey Sets The Record Straight On Whether He Turned Down Titanic’s Lead Role

We now know Matthew McConaughey now as the Oscar-winning actor who quit rom-coms to secure dramatic roles. But, during the start of his “alright, alright, alright” era , he took on supporting roles in films like Angels in the Outfield, Boys on the Side and more. At the time, McConaughey was securing gigs that would launch his A-status, and it's since been rumored that amid that time, he turned down the lead role in Titanic. Now, the A-lister is setting the record straight.

Fans of James Cameron's 1997 romance film (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription ) know that Leonardo DiCaprio won the leading man role of Jack Dawson. However, other male actors could have been cast in Titanic, and that includes Matthew McConaughey. After there was speculation that the Failure to Launch actor turned down the chance to play Jack, he sought to clear the air during an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast:

I’ve been told many times, ‘Hey, I can’t believe you turned down Titanic.’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t turn down Titanic.’ And they’re like, ‘Well, Cameron said [that],’ and I said, ‘I never got offered that part.’ And if I did, I need to find that agent. That agent owes me money. I never got offered that. So, whatever that mixed story is, I had heard that. The truth is, I never got offered that.

Of course, back then, no one knew how big a movie Titanic would be. However, I still couldn’t imagine any man wanting to turn down the chance to work with Cameron. Based on McConaughey's account, though, it wasn’t a matter of saying no to Jack. He just didn’t get the part.

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While McConaughey eventually went on to have a great career even without Cameron's film, it didn't mean that he didn’t envision himself in the part of the poor artist aboard the ill-fated ship. McConaughey had this to say about his audition:

I did have a great — what I thought — was a great audition. The producers were there. I had it with Kate [Winslet]. I walked out of there feeling like, ‘I think I got that role.’ And did not.

Still, Leo DiCaprio would end up being the Jack Dawson we know, and I'd say that worked out for the best. James Cameron shared his take on picking DiCaprio , making note of all the women swoon over him during his screen test. Clearly, they couldn’t “let go” of Jack either.

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While on the podcast, McConaughey was asked if he felt bad watching Titanic, given how successful the movie became. McConaughey simply responded with a shrug because, as he explained, he gave it his all during his audition. With that, he had no regrets, which would've been different had he delivered a bad screen test or phoned it in.

It's truly amazing just how much lore the general public continues to learn about Titanic even nearly 30 years after its theatrical release. I, for one, appreciate these tidbits and love the fact that McConaughey is tied to the movie in this way. Of course, I'm also happy his career flourished without it, as he would star in Contact and Amistad that year, before going on to have decades of more work.

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