The Brutal Advice Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Were Just Dealt After Their Box Office Flop

Since stepping down as working members of the British Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have pursued a number of business ventures. The entertainment sphere has been a particularly big area for them, and they even landed a massive Netflix deal that’s since been reduced in some respects. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also producers on a recently released documentary, which has since bombed at the box office. Now, an expert is giving some blunt advice on how the couple should move forward.

The film in question is Cookie Queens, and it was released in the United States on August 7 following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this past January. Directed by Alysa Nahmias, the film centers on four girls who seek to sell copious amounts of Girl Scout Cookies. While the movie has received critical acclaim (and holds a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes out of 51 reviews), it’s only earned a little over $513,000 worldwide, as of this writing.

Following the film’s less-than-stellar debut, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared some thoughts on the matter. Schofield spoke with Page Six and acknowledged the continued recognition of Markle and Prince Harry’s names within the public sphere. However, she also noted that they haven’t been able to leverage that for the sake of financial gain. As for what the Duke and Duchess should do next, Schofield says:

I would tell them to disappear professionally for a little while, dramatically reduce the number of announcements, and identify one genuinely compelling project with experienced people around them who know how to execute it.

Regardless of what lies ahead for the two royals, at present, this latest venture does indeed mark another setback of sorts for them. Their new chapter in Hollywood began with serious promise back in 2020 when Markle and Harry signed an overall deal with Netflix to produce a wide array of content. Several major productions were birthed from that agreement (like the Harry & Meghan docuseries), but they were met with mixed reactions. And, by July 2025, it was reported that the deal had broken down.

Uncertainty regarding the Sussexes’ deal would remain throughout the summer of 2025 until a new agreement with Netflix was announced in August of that year. However, that new deal wasn’t an overall deal but a first-look agreement for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archwell Productions banner and her lifestyle brand. However, throughout 2026, it’s been reported that the “mood” is that the royals’ deal is essentially done, and the streamer even dropped Markle’s jam brand, As Ever, earlier this year.

Questions certainly remain in regard to what the Duke and Duchess might do next. Something that’s been wondered for some time now is whether Markle might return to acting years after having retired to marry her beau. Insiders alleged earlier this year that Markle had been “bombarded” with offers, though she’s given no indication as to whether she might step in front of the camera for a scripted production again.

Of course, that acting move would go against the brutally honest advice given to Markle and Prince Harry by Kinsey Schofield. I obviously can’t speak to how much the royal couple actually listens to commentary from pundits. However, with Cookie Queens having underperformed, I’m genuinely curious as to whether the couple will indeed opt to take a step back and evaluate their options.