I Love How Passionate Georgie & Mandy's Zoe Perry Is About Arby's In Hilarious BTS Video

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is headed back to the 2026 TV schedule for Season 3, and the cast is having quite a bit of fun behind the scenes while making new episodes. They're shooting content for social media to keep fans happy, and revealing their unexpected love for the fast food chain Arby's.

Readers may be familiar with the viral TikTok trend in which people go around their office asking what coworkers want for lunch. The twist, however, is that the person is going to Arby's rather than a restaurant or something more upscale. It almost always elicits strange reactions, unless you're Zoe Perry, who had nothing but joy in her eyes when asked:

She's pumped, and toward the end of the video, we learn why. Perry, who played Iain Armitage's TV mom on Young Sheldon and continues to mother all the Cooper children on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, recalled the first time she ever had Arby's:

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One time I was on a road trip, and I think it was the first time I stopped at Arby's, and I was like, 'This is the best thing I've ever eaten in my life.

Personally, I can't remember the first time I had Arby's, so I have to wonder if she hadn't experienced it until later in life. While the other actors on the cast were middling on their reactions to getting food from the fast food chain, Perry remained hyped to the point she appeared in a follow-up talking about it again:

It's always good to see a cast that can laugh behind the scenes, and I'd imagine the cast of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is pretty tight when factoring in all the years they've spent together since Young Sheldon. That's potentially a lot of on-set lunches together, and now I have to wonder how much of it was Arby's.

Food aside, I'm excited to see Zoe Perry back as Mary in Season 3 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. For those who don't have a Paramount+ subscription to revisit last season, the final episodes showed her starting a new romance with Georgie's biggest rival in the tire business, Fred Fagenbacher.

Georgie wasn't happy to see his mother courting his big enemy, especially since it seemed as though things were getting serious. One has to wonder if this will just pile onto the continued stress of running his tire shop and other various relationship issues with Mandy.

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At some point, Georgie & Mandy will have to split, right? The title of the CBS sitcom implies the series will cover Georgie's first marriage, and we know from The Big Bang Theory he was married more than once. I'll be curious to see if the couple moves any closer to that big moment, or if they continue to overcome every big issue that comes their way as they have in the first two seasons.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 premieres on CBS on October 8th. Get caught up in the meantime over on Paramount+, and get ready for some more adventures with Medford's favorite family.