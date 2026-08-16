Taylor Swift Dropped A Great Response When Asked To Choose Between A Small Crowd Or An Arena

Taylor Swift is the definition of a superstar. Her sold-out Eras Tour is considered to be the biggest and most profitable tour of all time , and she seems to break every record each time she puts out a new album. While it wasn’t always like that, Swift seemingly always knew she was meant to play to audiences of thousands. Early on, she was asked what kinds of crowds she liked playing for, and she had the perfect response, which foreshadowed her career.

In a recent interview, New Girl star Max Greenfield sat down with Jake Shane on his Therapuss podcast. Greenfield talked about meeting Swift when she made a cameo on the aforementioned sitcom in 2013. She was in the midst of one of Swift’s best eras , the Red Era, and while she was a pop star with a lot of success, already playing stadiums, she wasn’t yet the unstoppable force that she is now.

Greenfield said that he asked the songstress at the time whether she preferred playing to big or small crowds, and she may have given the most “Taylor Swift” response ever. He revealed (via X ):

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I remember asking her, I said, ‘Can I ask you a question?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sure. And I go, ‘If you could play to an intimate audience or a big arena, what do you prefer?’ And she goes — without missing a beat, she goes, ‘If you could fill the ocean with people, I’d like to play for that.’ And I went [makes jaw-dropping expression].

That mic drop of a statement is pure evidence that Swift was meant to reach the kind of heights that she has. Even during the Red era, she knew the kind of impact that she could have on hoards of people. At the time, tunes like “Love Story,” “Dear John,” and her heartbreak magnum opus, “All Too Well,” had already struck a chord with millions of fans. Her emotional theatrical performances were meant to be seen by as many people as possible, and her songs were meant to be experienced in big groups.

Shane responded to Greenfield’s story with shock too, and mentioned that she went on to do just that. While an actual ocean filled with people might not actually be possible, she did the logistical equivalent of playing to this many people. Over 10 million people attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour during its 149-show run, which lasted 21 months.

What was even crazier was the demand was much higher, with millions of more fans locked out of buying tickets and resale prices being outrageously high. In other words, the amount of people who wanted to see Swift was even higher than what was possible in a stadium tour. The point here is, that if Swift wanted to play to an ocean full of people, there would be enough people to fill an ocean that would want to listen.

A Taylor Swift concert is a magical and cathartic experience, and it gives me the chills to know that she knew it was her calling to give this experience to as many people as possible, even as her career was just starting to bloom.

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